How a lack of interest turned into decades long passion
NE Iowa Publishing
Latest Community News
Do you dread the lonely days and nights? Wonder what to do with your spouse’s belongings? Fe…
Dorothy Gale knew best that “there’s no place like home,” but what do you do when there are …
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryan Klouda graduated from basic milit…
Six members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named December Spotlight on Va…
One Fayette man will likely remember New Year’s Eve 2018 for some time after an accident lef…
Nancy Foelske, the daughter of our fifth Waverly Shop Local winner, Marilyn Hoppenworth, pic…
Happy New Year to all our Waverly Public Library friends and patrons! We hope you had an ama…
He called the pet zoo he built on the edge of Oelwein “Hevans Safari,” a nod to Dyersville’s…
It was an uneventful New Year’s Eve in Waverly and as quiet as Christmas.
Waverly-Shell Rock Robotics is holding its second Annual Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 5, with …
The Denver Genealogy and History Club will host Shell Rock author, Linda Betsinger McCann, o…
Prioritizing Waverly’s infrastructure projects will be the focus of the FY 2020 session of t…
VINTON - Acting on the recommendation of the Vinton Parks & Rec Department (VPRD)Board,…
INDEPENDENCE – Like all of the other area farmers, the Independence FFA had to wait for the …
CEDAR RAPIDS – Woosley Tours will be offering several daytrip adventures for 2019 in Buchana…
On Friday, December 28, 64-year-old Jerry Lynn Burns of Manchester, along with his defense l…
Beverly Schmidt grabs an orange house ball from the ball return with her right hand, a bit u…
GARRISON – If every seed represents a new beginning, then Paul Schellhase has sold literally…
The holiday season has everyone in the spirit of giving — especially the tenth graders at De…
Fireworks, concerts, spiritual services and political addresses abounded to mark the transit…
Vinton Fire Department responded to a call for a roof fire at 2397 55th St., Vinton, Saturda…