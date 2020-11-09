10/31/20 Zippy Midgets
LANE WON LOST
1 Fire Blazers 14 1
2 Super Strikers 11 4
3 4 Rickeys 8 7
4 Bowling Soper Stars 8 7
5 Pin Crushers 8 7
6 Skeletons Return 8 7
7 4 Musketeers 0 15
HDCP GAME: 765-4 Rickeys; 747-Bowling Soper Stars; 724-Fire Blazers
HDCP SER: 1487-4 Rickeys; 1645-Bowling Soper Stars; 1385-Super Strikers
BOYS:
GAME: 186-Jakob Becker; 173-Jackson McLaughlin; 142-Tate Richart
SER: 322-Jakob Becker; 287-Jackson McLaughlin; 259-Tate Richart
GIRLS:
GAME: 125-Kadee Kirchner; 111-Piper Condry; 91-Mackenzie Thompsen
SER: 229-Kadee Kirchner; 170-Oliviah Doty; 168-Piper Condry
10/31/20 Jr./Sr. Jets
LANE WON LOST
1 Gutter Gang Returns 24 12
2 Pin Crusher 23 13
3 6 Pins Apart 22.5 13.5
4 Team U S A 21 15
5 GRAPE 20 16
6 Bottom of the Barrel 18 18
7 Girl Gang 17.5 18.5
8 Clover Strike 17 19
9 Triple A S 17 19
10 Part Timers 16 20
11 Red Hot Rollers 13 23
12 Taco Johns 3 13
HDCP GAME: 892-Pin Crushers; 887-Team U S A; 838-Girl Gang
HDCP SER: 2519-Team U S A; 2503-Pin Crushers; 2407-Girl Gang
BOYS:
GAME: 230-Parker Arnold; 199-Riley Richart; 194-Ayden Bearbower
SER: 617-Parker Arnold; 584-Riley Richart; 505-Ayden Bearbower
GIRLS:
GAME: 187-Scarlett Petrzelka; 181-Jeana White; 179-Sammie Lundvall
SER: 522-Jeana White; 493-Tori Richart; 475-Scarlett Petrzelka
11/2/20 Monday Niters Mixed Doubles
LANE WON LOST
1 Berry’s Lanes Inc 23 9
2 Hanson Machinery 18 14
3 Pattee Racing 17 15
4 Gutters and Roses 17 15
5 We’ve Got Balls 16 16
HDCP GAME: 875-Hanson Machinery; 858-Berry’s Lanes Inc; 826-Gutters and Roses
HDCP SER: 2452-Hanson Machinery; 2426-Pattee Racing; 2413-Berry’s Lanes Inc
MEN:
GAME: 258-Matt Goodell; 246-Ryan Schoettmer; 237-Jacob Gosse
SER: 646-Matt Goodell; 645-Jacob Gosse; 606-Ryan Schoettmer
WOMEN:
GAME: 183-Amber Pattee;166-Sierra Goodell; 165-Brandi Bresson
SER: 528-Amber Pattee;473-Sierra Goodell; 454-Brandi Bresson
11/4/20 Wednesday Jets
LANE WON LOST
1 D and M Limited 33 11
2 Haefners Construction 28 16
3 Tharp Design 27 17
4 Vinton Clinic 26 18
5 Terry’s Gutter Service 23 21
6 A&W 22 22
7 C R C 19 25
8 Fareway 19 25
9 Ervin Motor 18 26
HDCP GAME: 1118-Tharp Design; 1099-D and M Limited; 1084-Haefners Construction
HDCP SER: 3132-Tharp Design; 3057-Haefners Construction; 3001-A&W
GAME:289-Justin D. Pierce; 265-Cyrus Elwick; 257-Ryan Schoettmer
SER: 715-Justin D. Pierce; 616-Ryan Schoettmer; 613-Michael Urbanek
11/5/20 Hi Way Lassies
LANE WON LOST
1 Three Rivers Insurance 35 13
2 I M A C 29.5 18.5
3 Ron Da Voo 27 21
4 C V Times 24.5 23.5
5 Wilson Hite Ult Wine 23 25
HDCP GAME: 935-Ron Da Voo; 910-Three Rivers Insurance; 848-Wilson Hite Ult Wine
HDCP SER: 2597-Three Rivers Insurance; 2575-Ron Da Voo; 2534-Wilson Hite Ult Wine
GAME: 194-Jennifer White; 180-Heather McKinley; 172-Deb Christianson
SER: 525-Jennifer White; 494-Deb Christianson; 456-Heather McKinley