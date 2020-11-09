10/31/20 Zippy Midgets

LANE WON LOST

1 Fire Blazers 14 1

2 Super Strikers 11 4

3 4 Rickeys 8 7

4 Bowling Soper Stars 8 7

5 Pin Crushers 8 7

6 Skeletons Return 8 7

7 4 Musketeers 0 15

HDCP GAME: 765-4 Rickeys; 747-Bowling Soper Stars; 724-Fire Blazers

HDCP SER: 1487-4 Rickeys; 1645-Bowling Soper Stars; 1385-Super Strikers

BOYS:

GAME: 186-Jakob Becker; 173-Jackson McLaughlin; 142-Tate Richart

SER: 322-Jakob Becker; 287-Jackson McLaughlin; 259-Tate Richart

GIRLS:

GAME: 125-Kadee Kirchner; 111-Piper Condry; 91-Mackenzie Thompsen

SER: 229-Kadee Kirchner; 170-Oliviah Doty; 168-Piper Condry

10/31/20 Jr./Sr. Jets

LANE WON LOST

1 Gutter Gang Returns 24 12

2 Pin Crusher 23 13

3 6 Pins Apart 22.5 13.5

4 Team U S A 21 15

5 GRAPE 20 16

6 Bottom of the Barrel 18 18

7 Girl Gang 17.5 18.5

8 Clover Strike 17 19

9 Triple A S 17 19

10 Part Timers 16 20

11 Red Hot Rollers 13 23

12 Taco Johns 3 13

HDCP GAME: 892-Pin Crushers; 887-Team U S A; 838-Girl Gang

HDCP SER: 2519-Team U S A; 2503-Pin Crushers; 2407-Girl Gang

BOYS:

GAME: 230-Parker Arnold; 199-Riley Richart; 194-Ayden Bearbower

SER: 617-Parker Arnold; 584-Riley Richart; 505-Ayden Bearbower

GIRLS:

GAME: 187-Scarlett Petrzelka; 181-Jeana White; 179-Sammie Lundvall

SER: 522-Jeana White; 493-Tori Richart; 475-Scarlett Petrzelka

11/2/20 Monday Niters Mixed Doubles

LANE WON LOST

1 Berry’s Lanes Inc 23 9

2 Hanson Machinery 18 14

3 Pattee Racing 17 15

4 Gutters and Roses 17 15

5 We’ve Got Balls 16 16

HDCP GAME: 875-Hanson Machinery; 858-Berry’s Lanes Inc; 826-Gutters and Roses

HDCP SER: 2452-Hanson Machinery; 2426-Pattee Racing; 2413-Berry’s Lanes Inc

MEN:

GAME: 258-Matt Goodell; 246-Ryan Schoettmer; 237-Jacob Gosse

SER: 646-Matt Goodell; 645-Jacob Gosse; 606-Ryan Schoettmer

WOMEN:

GAME: 183-Amber Pattee;166-Sierra Goodell; 165-Brandi Bresson

SER: 528-Amber Pattee;473-Sierra Goodell; 454-Brandi Bresson

11/4/20 Wednesday Jets

LANE WON LOST

1 D and M Limited 33 11

2 Haefners Construction 28 16

3 Tharp Design 27 17

4 Vinton Clinic 26 18

5 Terry’s Gutter Service 23 21

6 A&W 22 22

7 C R C 19 25

8 Fareway 19 25

9 Ervin Motor 18 26

HDCP GAME: 1118-Tharp Design; 1099-D and M Limited; 1084-Haefners Construction

HDCP SER: 3132-Tharp Design; 3057-Haefners Construction; 3001-A&W

GAME:289-Justin D. Pierce; 265-Cyrus Elwick; 257-Ryan Schoettmer

SER: 715-Justin D. Pierce; 616-Ryan Schoettmer; 613-Michael Urbanek

11/5/20 Hi Way Lassies

LANE WON LOST

1 Three Rivers Insurance 35 13

2 I M A C 29.5 18.5

3 Ron Da Voo 27 21

4 C V Times 24.5 23.5

5 Wilson Hite Ult Wine 23 25

HDCP GAME: 935-Ron Da Voo; 910-Three Rivers Insurance; 848-Wilson Hite Ult Wine

HDCP SER: 2597-Three Rivers Insurance; 2575-Ron Da Voo; 2534-Wilson Hite Ult Wine

GAME: 194-Jennifer White; 180-Heather McKinley; 172-Deb Christianson

SER: 525-Jennifer White; 494-Deb Christianson; 456-Heather McKinley

