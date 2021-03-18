1. We Want to Serve Cake Everyday
Yes, we like cake. Yes, we want you to like our cake and we want your student to eat our cake, every day.
But we just can’t. We follow nutritional guidelines set forth by the USDA. We participate in the National school lunch program. In this program, we can only serve grain based desserts twice a week, and only if we can fit it within the calorie restrictions. Please, enjoy our cake, but at most, only twice a week.
2. Is That You, Grandma?
Could be! We’re sure your grandma is awesome and we want to work with her, and anyone else interested in providing nutrition to our young people. BC Food Service welcomes staff of all ages. We currently employ men and women in their twenties through retirement age. Our staff has 137 collective years of service in our department.
3. Is That a School Kitchen or The Gym?
Are they weightlifting or cooking lunch? Maybe both. Consider our Chili Day: It takes 200 pounds of flour for the cinnamon roll and 175 pounds of ground beef for the chili, in addition to all the other cans, bags, spices and other ingredients that come together for that day’s menu.
On a typical day, our food service staff are constantly moving large, heavy sheet pans, steam table pans, cans, cases and other large commodities, while on their feet all day. This job takes strength and stamina. Who needs a gym!
4. Late Start?- Not for us
Students love a late start. More time to sleep, get ready and safely arrive at school for a shortened day.
Not so in the world of food service. Our staff is still up bright and early, and preparing to arrive safely at their normal time. We all know nutritious meals take time and it’s our duty to start prepping for lunch!
5. Yes, We Know All of You
We may stand silent in the background working diligently to serve hundreds of meals in only a few minutes, but we do know them. We know our student’s’ names, what they like to eat and who their friends are. We care about our students. In food service, we have the chance to see the majority of all the students in a building, each day. We know what they like to eat and what they don’t. We know which student likes the green beans or prefers the corn. We are grateful for the opportunity to watch them grow into the young men and women of our communities. Even if they think we don’t, we know them.
6. It’s Easy- Anyone Can do it!
It’s really not that easy, however, we will train you. There is more to school breakfast and lunch than what can be portrayed in the media. Our staff has annual education standards, fulfilling 6 to 15 hours of continuing education requirements each year depending on the position held. We follow guidelines and standards and we must document everything we do. We count, measure, mix and take temperatures, then record all of this, all day long. We have more rules, regulations and guidelines than anyone outside of food service may realize.
7. Sanitization Professionals
Long before COVID was even a thought, we were already the sanitization professionals. We have always cleaned, wiped, sanitized and disinfected all surfaces from the floors to the counters. We wash our hands constantly, wear proper protective equipment, and disinfect everything. Your health and safety has always been our first priority.
8. Spotless Kitchens!
Twice every year the health department pays us a visit. Just like restaurants, every kitchen in our district is inspected by the Iowa Department of Health. The health inspector shows up unexpectedly and ensures that we are aligned with the Health Code. We have inspection certificates hung in every kitchen to prove it! You can confidently dine with us!
9. We’ve Beaten the Bad Rap
Despite the “negative” school lunch reputation, our food is actually really good. We bake from scratch nearly every day to provide fresh baked buns, rolls, cookies, cakes and more. We aim for delicious, hot meals that provide nutrition to our students. Much planning and consideration goes into each breakfast and lunch meal we serve.
10. Thankful!
We love our job of providing nutritious meals to our students. We care about your children. We want your student to join us for breakfast and lunch each day. We love seeing their smiles, hearing about their day and knowing we are a part of their education!