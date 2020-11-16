11/7/20 Jr./Sr. Jets
LANE WON LOST
1 Gutter Gang Returns 27 13
2 Pin Crushers 24 16
3 Team U S A 24 16
4 6 Pins Apart 23.5 16.5
5 Grape 21 19
6 Triple A S 20 20
7 Girl Gang 19.5 20.5
8 Part Timers 19 21
9 Bottom of the Barrel 19 21
10 Clover Strike 18 22
11 Red Hot Rollers 15 25
12 Taco Johns 6 14
HDCP GAME: 843-Gutter Gang Returns; 838-Grape; 820-Red Hot Rollers
HDCP SER: 2423-Gutter Gang Returns; 2364-Grape; 2359-Taco Johns
BOYS:
GAME: 234-Jakob Becker; 222-Byron Christianson; 200-Parker Arnold
SER: 586-Jakob Becker; 580-Byron Christianson; 527-Parker Arnold
GIRLS:
GAME: 191-Christiana Harrelson; 188-Jenna Pattee; 173-Jozee White
SER: 500-Jenna White; 478-Christiana Harrelson; 465-Anna Becker
11/7/20 Zippy Midgets
LANE WON LOST
1 Fire Blazers 17 1
2 Super Strikers 14 4
3 4 Rickeys 11 7
4 Bowling Soper Stars 8 10
5 Pin Crushers 8 10
6 Skeletons Return 8 10
7 4 Musketeers 3 15
HDCP GAME: 947-Super Strikers; 756-4 Rickeys; 720-4 Musketeers
HDCP SER: 1662-Super Strikers; 1510-4 Rickeys; 1411-4 Musketeers
BOYS:
GAME: 215-Jakob Becker; 161-Tate Richart; 129-Hunter Stickels
SER: 397-Jakob Becker; 284-Tate Richart; 251-Jackson McLaughlin
GIRLS:
GAME: 189-Oliviah Doty; 170-Kadee Kirchner; 135-Josie Siems
SER: 297-adee Kirchner; 266-Oliviah Doty; 198-Josie Siems
11/7/20 Bar Wars
LANE WON LOST
1 Bottoms Up 1 6 2
2 Ozone 3 5 3
3 H O O O 4 4
4 Bottoms Up 2 4 4
5 Bowl Smokers 3 5
HI GAME: 555-Bottoms Up 1; 484-Bowl Smokers; 427-H O O O
HI SERIES: 1650-Bottoms Up 1; 1295-Bowl Smokers; 1247-H O O O
MEN:
GAME: 168-Steve Hiatt; 136-Myland Hepker; 125-Jordan Hansen
SER: 462-Steve Hiatt; 405-Myland Hepker; 315-Jordan Hansen
WOMEN:
GAME: 168-Deb Hepker; 151-Becky Coleman; 136-Candy Hiatt
SER: 430-Deb Hepker; 366-Diamond Ockenfles; 353-Candy Hiatt
11/9/20 Monday Niters Mixed Doubles
LANE WON LOST
1 Berry’s Lanes Inc 26 10
2 Hanson Machinery 21 15
3 We’ve Got Balls 19 17
4 Pattee Racing 18 18
5 Gutters and Roses 18 18
HDCP GAME: 885-Pattee Racing; 881-Berry’s Lanes Inc; 850-Hanson Machinery
HDCP SER: 2512-Hanson Machinery; 2495-Berry’s Lanes Inc; 2428-Pattee Racing
MEN:
GAME:288-Taylor Pflughaupt; 277-Jacob Gosse; 258-Cyrus Elwick
SER: 770-Jacob Gosse; 705-Taylor Pflughaupt; 675-Cyrus Elwick
WOMEN:
GAME: 179-Amber Pattee; 277-Heidi Whelan; 155-Sierra Goodell
SER: 523-Amber Pattee; 440-Sierra Goodell; 398-Heidi Whelan
11/11/20 Wednesday Jets
LANE WON LOST
1 D and M Limited 37 11
2 Tharp Design 31 17
3 Haefners Construction 31 17
4 Vinton Clinic 29 19
5 Terrys Gutter Service 24 24
6 Ervin Motor 23 25
7 A&W 23 25
8 C R C 22 26
9 Fareway 17 31
HDCP GAME: 1135-D and M Limited; 1135-Haefners Construction; 1129-Ervin Motor
HDCP SER: 3162-D and M Limited; 3113-C R C; 3067-Haefners Construction
GAME: 279-Jacob Gosse; 268-Payton Haefner; 256-Jordan Schoettmer
SER: 734-Jacob Gosse; 682-Earnest Cubbage; 667-Jordan Schoettmer
11/12/20 Hi Way Lassies
LANE WON LOST
1 Three Rivers Insurance 31 13
2 I M C A 33.5 18.5
3 Ron Da Voo 30 22
4 C V Times 24.5 27.5
5 Wilson Hit Ult Wine 24 28
HDCP GAME: 913-I M C A; 903-Three Rivers Insurance; 850-C V Times
HDCP SER: 2607-Three Rivers Insurance; 2531-I M C A; 2488-Ron Da Voo
GAME: 192-Tammy Hobbs; 190-Carilyn Engledow; 173-Eileem Kreutner
SER: 495-Carilyn Engledow; 467-Ashlyn Christianson; 462-Eileem Kreutner