11/7/20 Jr./Sr. Jets

LANE WON LOST

1 Gutter Gang Returns 27 13

2 Pin Crushers 24 16

3 Team U S A 24 16

4 6 Pins Apart 23.5 16.5

5 Grape 21 19

6 Triple A S 20 20

7 Girl Gang 19.5 20.5

8 Part Timers 19 21

9 Bottom of the Barrel 19 21

10 Clover Strike 18 22

11 Red Hot Rollers 15 25

12 Taco Johns 6 14

HDCP GAME: 843-Gutter Gang Returns; 838-Grape; 820-Red Hot Rollers

HDCP SER: 2423-Gutter Gang Returns; 2364-Grape; 2359-Taco Johns

BOYS:

GAME: 234-Jakob Becker; 222-Byron Christianson; 200-Parker Arnold

SER: 586-Jakob Becker; 580-Byron Christianson; 527-Parker Arnold

GIRLS:

GAME: 191-Christiana Harrelson; 188-Jenna Pattee; 173-Jozee White

SER: 500-Jenna White; 478-Christiana Harrelson; 465-Anna Becker

11/7/20 Zippy Midgets

LANE WON LOST

1 Fire Blazers 17 1

2 Super Strikers 14 4

3 4 Rickeys 11 7

4 Bowling Soper Stars 8 10

5 Pin Crushers 8 10

6 Skeletons Return 8 10

7 4 Musketeers 3 15

HDCP GAME: 947-Super Strikers; 756-4 Rickeys; 720-4 Musketeers

HDCP SER: 1662-Super Strikers; 1510-4 Rickeys; 1411-4 Musketeers

BOYS:

GAME: 215-Jakob Becker; 161-Tate Richart; 129-Hunter Stickels

SER: 397-Jakob Becker; 284-Tate Richart; 251-Jackson McLaughlin

GIRLS:

GAME: 189-Oliviah Doty; 170-Kadee Kirchner; 135-Josie Siems

SER: 297-adee Kirchner; 266-Oliviah Doty; 198-Josie Siems

11/7/20 Bar Wars

LANE WON LOST

1 Bottoms Up 1 6 2

2 Ozone 3 5 3

3 H O O O 4 4

4 Bottoms Up 2 4 4

5 Bowl Smokers 3 5

HI GAME: 555-Bottoms Up 1; 484-Bowl Smokers; 427-H O O O

HI SERIES: 1650-Bottoms Up 1; 1295-Bowl Smokers; 1247-H O O O

MEN:

GAME: 168-Steve Hiatt; 136-Myland Hepker; 125-Jordan Hansen

SER: 462-Steve Hiatt; 405-Myland Hepker; 315-Jordan Hansen

WOMEN:

GAME: 168-Deb Hepker; 151-Becky Coleman; 136-Candy Hiatt

SER: 430-Deb Hepker; 366-Diamond Ockenfles; 353-Candy Hiatt

11/9/20 Monday Niters Mixed Doubles

LANE WON LOST

1 Berry’s Lanes Inc 26 10

2 Hanson Machinery 21 15

3 We’ve Got Balls 19 17

4 Pattee Racing 18 18

5 Gutters and Roses 18 18

HDCP GAME: 885-Pattee Racing; 881-Berry’s Lanes Inc; 850-Hanson Machinery

HDCP SER: 2512-Hanson Machinery; 2495-Berry’s Lanes Inc; 2428-Pattee Racing

MEN:

GAME:288-Taylor Pflughaupt; 277-Jacob Gosse; 258-Cyrus Elwick

SER: 770-Jacob Gosse; 705-Taylor Pflughaupt; 675-Cyrus Elwick

WOMEN:

GAME: 179-Amber Pattee; 277-Heidi Whelan; 155-Sierra Goodell

SER: 523-Amber Pattee; 440-Sierra Goodell; 398-Heidi Whelan

11/11/20 Wednesday Jets

LANE WON LOST

1 D and M Limited 37 11

2 Tharp Design 31 17

3 Haefners Construction 31 17

4 Vinton Clinic 29 19

5 Terrys Gutter Service 24 24

6 Ervin Motor 23 25

7 A&W 23 25

8 C R C 22 26

9 Fareway 17 31

HDCP GAME: 1135-D and M Limited; 1135-Haefners Construction; 1129-Ervin Motor

HDCP SER: 3162-D and M Limited; 3113-C R C; 3067-Haefners Construction

GAME: 279-Jacob Gosse; 268-Payton Haefner; 256-Jordan Schoettmer

SER: 734-Jacob Gosse; 682-Earnest Cubbage; 667-Jordan Schoettmer

11/12/20 Hi Way Lassies

LANE WON LOST

1 Three Rivers Insurance 31 13

2 I M C A 33.5 18.5

3 Ron Da Voo 30 22

4 C V Times 24.5 27.5

5 Wilson Hit Ult Wine 24 28

HDCP GAME: 913-I M C A; 903-Three Rivers Insurance; 850-C V Times

HDCP SER: 2607-Three Rivers Insurance; 2531-I M C A; 2488-Ron Da Voo

GAME: 192-Tammy Hobbs; 190-Carilyn Engledow; 173-Eileem Kreutner

SER: 495-Carilyn Engledow; 467-Ashlyn Christianson; 462-Eileem Kreutner

