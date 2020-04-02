CEDAR FALLS – Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee has announced all planned activities to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment (circa 1920; women’s right to vote) are postponed until it is safe for citizens to congregate together.
Doris Kelley, committee chair said, “With the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, it’s only prudent to postpone events to prevent the spread of the virus. We anticipate many activities planned for 2020 will occur later in the year and some may carry over to 2021.”
More than 100 different 19th Amendment-related statewide projects were planned for just the first six months of 2020. A public notice regarding activity postponements has been posted on the committee’s web page, https://19th-Amendment- Centennial.org. Events are noted by date and location at the bottom of the website homepage.
During this time of self-isolation and home schooling, parents and children may want to take advantage of the resources on the website. These include: a six-minute video explaining the 72-year-long fight to garner women’s right to vote, six-part self-study educational 19th Amendment curriculum designed for students in grades 9-12 and the 27-part Profiles of Courage and Persistence – stories of key Iowa suffragists like Amelia Jenks Bloomer, Sue M. Wilson Brown, Carrie Chapman Catt, Mary Jane Coggeshall, Helena Downey, Anna B. Lawther, Arabella Babb Mansfield, Gertrude Rush, Vivian B. Smith and Mattie Woods. Seventeen additional profiles and stories will be published on a bi-weekly basis until the end of the 2020 calendar year.
All Iowa citizens should mark Tuesday, May 5 on their calendar as the date to watch Iowa PBS’s hour-long documentary titled Carrie Chapman Catt: Warrior for Women. Catt, of Charles City, devoted most of her life to the expansion of women’s rights and is recognized as one of the key leaders of the American women’s suffrage movement.
Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee, which is com-posed of representatives from 17 not-for-profit and non-partisan agencies and in-stitutions, started planning events in 2017. To date, 10 Iowa-based foundations, eight companies and 86 philanthropic individuals have made contributions to the committee to support projects like two replica 1913-1920 Suffrage Wagons that will be available for forthcoming city parades and the 19th Amendment H.S. curriculum, which is accessible free to the public.