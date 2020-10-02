FAIRBANK — For four Fairbank volunteer firemen, this is a special year. These men are all got engaged to be married.
Chance Beierschmitt has been a member of the FFD since January 2015. He is a 2014 graduate of Wapsie Valley High School and is the son of Greg and Lori Beierschmitt, rural Fairbank. His fiance, Kendra Vavroch, graduated from Gladbrook-Reinbeck in 2015. She is the daughter of Scott and Kathy Vavroch of Gladbrook. The couple was married on Aug. 22, 2020.
Cody Kleitsch also became a volunteer member in January 2015. He is a Wapsie Valley graduate and the son of Mark and Angie Kleitsch of Fairbank. His fiance, Jessica Zmoos, is the daughter of Chris and Dawn Zmoos of Fredericksburg, Iowa and she graduated from Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. The big date for this couple was to be married Oct. 3.
Tyler Odneal joined the FFD in December of 2017. He is the son of Bruce and Kay Odneal of Readlyn and is a 2013 graduate of Wapsie Valley High School. His fiance, Kyleah Dugan, is the daughter of Jeremy and Lisa Dugan and she is also a graduate of Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. This wedding is scheduled for May 8, 2021.
Ryan Westemeier is nearing the 10-year mark as a FFD volunteer fireman. He joined in January 2011. He is a 2004 graduate of Wapsie Valley and is the son of Dan and Lynda Cutsforth. His fiance, Kasey Soldwisch of Cedar Falls, is the daughter of Scott and Kandi Soldwisch and is a 2006 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. They were to be married Oct. 2.