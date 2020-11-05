Return to Competition:
-People (players, coaches, officials, spectators, etc.) feeling sick or that have been exposed to someone sick, should not attend or participate in competitions or practices.
-The IGHSAU strongly encourages all participants and spectators to practice social distancing and wear face coverings whenever possible (local policy may require face coverings for spectators).
Considerations for Students
-Consider making each student responsible for their own supplies (water bottle, hand sanitizer, -face covering, towel, etc.)
-Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing), and individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout immediately upon returning home.
-Player braces, equipment, etc. should be cleaned after each use/wearing.
-Hand sanitizers should be plentiful at all games and practices.
-Athletes should tell coaches immediately when they are not feeling well.
Cloth face coverings are permissible.
Considerations for Parents, Workers, Volunteers
-Provide personal items for your child and clearly label them.
-The use of cloth face coverings is strongly encouraged. In addition, social distancing is strongly encouraged as much as possible for non-participants, parents, coaches, officials, and other event volunteers.
Spectators
-Schools should implement spectator protocols by following CDC and local department of health guidelines regarding size of gatherings and social distancing.
-Spectators should use 6 feet social distancing. Families may sit/stand together but should social distance from others. Frequent reminders should be made via public address.
-Establishments may require spectators to wear masks.
Bowling Rules Considerations
-Rule 18 Bowling Ball: The use of Isopropyl Alcohol (rubbing alcohol) is permitted to disinfect your bowling ball
-Teams should follow COVID rules & regulations of the bowling venues
-Masks strongly encouraged for all spectators, coaches and participants
-Masks may be removed when ready to bowl
-No sharing of bowling balls
-Handshakes/high fives strongly discouraged
-Bowling venues will determine seating capacity
-Separate JV/Varsity competitions or boys/girls competitions
-Possibly schedule for JV-only meets
Suggested Ideas & Formats
One team (6 bowlers) on two lanes for both rounds of bowling
No movement to other lanes
Basketball Rules Considerations
-Host team is responsible for sanitizing the game ball as recommended by the ball manufacturer (do not use game balls for warmups) Game ball (s) shall be placed at the score table for the officials.
-The host school should provide warm-up balls and properly sanitize them prior to being used before each game – recommendation would be to have a separate rack of balls for the home and visiting team.
-The host school should ensure that the game ball is sanitized during time-outs and between quarters.
-Sanitizer should be provided by the host team at the table.
-Cloth face coverings are permissible for players.
-Strongly consider requiring coaching staff and other bench personnel to wear face coverings while on the bench.
-All players must sanitize their hands before and after warm-ups, at all timeouts, at quarter and halftime breaks, and anytime they leave the playing court. Coaches are strongly encouraged to sanitize their hands as often as possible as well.