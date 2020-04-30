Congratulations to the following area students, who have been chosen for the 2020 Governor’s Scholar Program:
Lilly Parrott, Belle Plaine
Kaitlyn Sievers, Benton Community
Megan Sherman, Center Point-Urbana
Lillie Lamont, Vinton-Shellsburg
Rachel Hellman, Union
The 424 seniors being honored were selected by their high schools as the highest academic achievers. All students will receive a recognition plaque and certificate to commemorate their achievement. In addition, each student’s most influential teacher will also receive a certificate of appreciation.
The in-person ceremony for this year was canceled due to COVID-19 and the ongoing guidelines concerning public gatherings. With that in mind, the student honorees are being announced via social media and the IHSAA website.