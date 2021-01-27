Despite staying close to home like most people in 2020, Wendy VanDeWalle of rural Brandon still had what is considered a ‘Big Year.’
In the world of birdwatching—also known as birding—someone who spends a full year seeking out as many species of birds as possible is said to be embarking on a Big Year and for those in the chase it’s a big deal to finish such a feat.
“I had a really fun year birding,” VanDeWalle said in an email interview. “My original goal was to do a mini Big Year and see maybe ten to 15 more [bird] species that I did last year. So that put me at a minimum of [needing to identify] 250.”
VanDeWalle’s plans for her “mini” Big Year were upended to some degree by the pandemic, but even COVID-19 couldn’t slow her quest to tick off as many species as she could in eastern Iowa.
“I got hooked on chasing and ended up with an incredible [total], to me, 294 species!”
That total seems to satisfy the definition of a very Big Year considering Iowa boasts in total only 430 bird species (as of July 2020) per the Iowa Ornithologists’ Union official checklist; a total of 230 species actually nest in Iowa.
VanDeWalle, a retired veterinary assistant, said she owes her love of the outdoors to her mother—”[she] was always pointing out things in nature”—but was introduced to birding while in college.
“I majored in Environmental Biology at Luther College but took a [January term] class to Texas my senior year and was forever hooked on birding.”
Today VanDeWalle lives in rural southern Buchanan County along a creek—perfect habitat for birds and other wildlife.
“I go and check the feeders quite often. Since my girls are grown, I do some type of birding every morning I can.”
In an effort to stick close to home amid a pandemic that made finding a public restroom tricky, she never ventured more than a two-hour drive from her Buchanan County base to look for birds.
“I [still] added over 15 new species to my life list along with lots of new Iowa birds. Some of them were shorebirds that I saw down at Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area by North Liberty. One was a Ruff, which is an Eurasian bird and once in a great while they visit the US!”
But VanDeWalle said you don’t have to travel to embark on a Big Year.
“Anybody can do a Big Year … You can do a yard, county, state, North American, or someone is even doing a ‘green’ Big Year, [seeing] anything he can reach with his bike or on his normal routes to work.”
And she says you don’t need to even know much about birds to participate either.
“You don’t need to be an expert. There are lots of people willing to help. eBird [online database of citizen science bird observations] is great to have and fun to use. You can set it to alert you daily or even hourly to bird sightings that you need for your list.”
VanDeWalle also found the Iowa Ornithologists’ Union to be a valuable resource during her Big Year.
“The Iowa Ornithologists’ Union is a great organization to belong to. They offer an email listserv where people can post their sightings. There is also an Iowa Birding Facebook page.”
And of course a field guide is also helpful.
“There are several good field guides that are a must to have. I like Sibley’s [The Sibley Guide to Birds by David Sibley]. I also have their app along with an Audubon app to help with identification.”
Settling on a favorite Iowa bird was a tough choice for VanDeWalle to make when asked—considering all the birds she saw in 2020—but she went with a species most Iowans are familiar with either by sight or general knowledge.
“I would probably have to go with the Ruby-throated Hummingbird. They seem so fragile and yet they are very tough.”
That toughness is something VanDeWalle hopes Iowans can continue to appreciate in the years to come as the climate changes.
“I would encourage everyone to do some form of birding, even if you just get to know the birds in your yard or local park. We won’t protect that which we don’t know and bird species and numbers are declining rapidly due to habitat destruction, climate change, and several other issues.”
VanDeWalle points to recent studies that have shown a loss of almost three billion birds in North America since 1970.
That’s a loss of one in four birds.
“I’ve certainly noticed the decline in my lifetime. Numbers of birds have declined and there are certain species you just don’t see anymore.”
In an effort to stay on the “green” side of chasing a bird she needed for her list, VanDeWalle said she donated to Trees Forever each time she saw a new species from October through December.
Now that VanDeWalle’s Big Year has wrapped up, she’s pondering other ways to document the birds she sees in 2021.
“I’m going to work on improving my [species] count in Buchanan, Benton, Black Hawk, and Linn [counties].”
“2020 was a crazy year but I think my crazy birding kept me sane.”