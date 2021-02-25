Monday was a busy day of learning, rehearsing and ultimately performing a halftime show for four local dancers in the 2021 All-Iowa Honor Dance Team as their routine will air during two girls basketball championship games on TV on March 6.
Due to concerns with COVID-19, All-Iowa Honor Dance Team will not perform in person during the games, but instead recorded their routine in Des Moines on February 22. Dancers were required to wear masks, keep track of their own poms and sanitize when possible. Despite the changes, the experience was a highlight for Union junior Sarah Michael, who had previously been selected as a freshman in 2019.
“All-Iowa is such a big opportunity for everyone involved,” Michael said. “I believe it’s a fun way to grow as a dancer and to make new friends from all over the state who have the same love of dance as you do. Everyone had the same goal: put on a show and make it fun to watch for people.”
Center Point-Urbana senior Emma Upah, senior Isabell Krell and junior Kara Perry auditioned and were ultimately selected to join the team. For Krell and Upah, it was their first time trying out as they both wished to end their last year “with a bang” when the opportunity was first opened to them.
“I’ve heard plenty about it over the years and watched Nicki Thomas do it during my freshman year,” Upah said. “I knew it was going to be different this year, but it was still a lot of fun and I got to meet a lot of new people.”
Approximately 238 dancers from 90 high schools met in Des Moines to work on the routine as a group. Each had spent individual time with this pom routine at home. They learned quickly, cleaned up their routines, took a lunch break, rehearsed more and then performed the dance as PBS TV cameras recorded.
“Everyone did the best they could,” Kreel said. “We had to be stationary, but also really tight. Emma and I actually were pretty close to each other. There were girls around us from the same schools and we all got along really well. It was demanding, but meeting new people was the best part.”
The halftime performances will be broadcast on a PBS Iowa special to be aired during halftime of the Girls 4A and 1A State Basketball Championship games on March 6. The 4A game will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the 1A game 6:30 p.m.