Editors Note: The following results were meant to be published with the Benton County Fair Results in the July 16 issue of the Cedar Valley Times. We apologize for any inconvenience.
CLASS 27 AFGHANS
Crocheted —Blue: Hazel Rambo
CLASS 28 QUILTS
Pieced—Cotton—Blue: Lauren Wittmer; Vinton 52349; Red: Rita Fix; Vinton 52349; White: Fay Risner; Keystone 52249
Embroidered—Blue: Fay Risner; Keystone 52249
Child’s—Blue: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349
Quilting only—Blue: Ann Clark; Vinton 52349
Novelty—Blue: Ann Clark; Vinton 52349; Red: Donna Flack; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349
Machine—Blue: Michelle Bruce; Vinton 52349; Red: Chris Schambacher; Shellsburg 52332; White: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349
Miscellaneous—Blue: Rita Fix; Vinton 52349; Red: Donna Flack; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349
CLASS 29 TOWELS
Tea Towels—Set of two—Blue: Marjorie Wessling; Vinton 52349
CLASS 30 PILLOWCASES
Embroidered—White or colored thread—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Miscellaneous—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349
CLASS 31 WALL HANGINGS
Applique—Blue: Marie Cox; Center Point 52213
Quilting—Blue: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349; White: Marie Cox; Center Point 52213
Miscellaneous—Blue: Marie Cox; Center Point 52213
CLASS 32 MISCELLANEOUS
Centerpiece—14” and over, Not Crocheted—Blue: Rita Fix; Vinton 52349
Rubber Stamping—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349
Holiday Article—White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349
Novelty—Blue: Ann Clark; Vinton 52349; Red: Audra Piotti; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349
CLASS 33 CROCHETING
Poncho, Cape, Shoulderette—Blue: Hazel Rambo; Vinton 52349
Pot Holders—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Hot Plate Mats—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Sweater—Blue: Paula Thompson; Vinton 52349 Miscellaneous—Red: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Novelty—Red: Paula Thompson; Vinton 52349
CLASS 34 RECYCLED
(With required History of Entry)
Novelty—Blue: Paula Thompson; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349
CLASS 35 HAND KNITTING
Sweater—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Child’s Sweater—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Mittens or Gloves—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Scarves—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Hat or Cap—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Vest—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Miscellaneous—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349
CLASS 36 BABYLAND
Crib Spread, Crocheted—Blue: Hazel Rambo; Vinton 52349; Red: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Toy—Blue: Laura Payne; Mt. Auburn 52313 Crocheted Blanket—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Miscellaneous—Blue: Julie Petitt; Belle Plaine 52208
CLASS 37 HANDICRAFTS
Animal, Homemade—Blue: Laura Payne; Mt. Auburn 52313
Novelties—Blue: Janie Seely; Vinton 52349; Red: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349; White: Sara Seely; Vinton 52349
Hand Made Jewelry—White: Sara Seely; Vinton 52349
Miscellaneous—White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349
CLASS 39 SEWING
Novelty—Blue: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349
Pot Holder White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349
Purse or Bag—Blue: Ann Clark; Vinton 52349
Items for the Home, Home Decorating—Blue: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349
Miscellaneous—Blue: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349
CLASS 40—JUNIOR DIVISION
FOR GIRLS AND BOYS
(AGES 12 & UNDER)
Novelty—Blue: Caroline Mefford; Vinton 52349; Red: Slade Germaine; Vinton 52349; White: William Geiger; Vinton 52349; Honorable
Mention: Kaine Germaine; Vinton 52349
Art—Blue: Lyla Kelly; Vinton 52349; Red: Loralei Mefford; Vinton 52349; White: Kaine Germaine; Vinton 52349
Miscellaneous—Red: Beau Rinsi;; Vinton 52349; Honorable Mention: Myla Mefford; Vinton 52349
CLASS 41
SENIOR CITIZEN
(62 & OVER)
Quilt—Blue: Ann Clark; Vinton 52349; Red: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349; White: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349
Afghan, Crocheted—Red: JoAnn Meyer; Vinton 52349
Novelty—Blue: Fay Risner; Keystone 52249; Red: Rita Fix; Vinton 52349; White: Eunice Pingenot; Vinton 52349; Honorable Mention:
Kathryn Knaack; Vinton 52349
Crocheting—Blue: Hazel Rambo; Vinton 52349; White: Laura Payne; Mt. Auburn 52313
Embroidery—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349
Pot Holder—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349
Wall Hanging—Blue: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349
Purse or Bag—Blue: Eunice Pingenot; Vinton 52349
CLASS 42 CHRISTMAS
Miscellaneous—Blue: Rita Fix; Vinton 52349; Red: Marjorie Wessling; Vinton 52349
CLASS 43 COUNTED THREAD WORK
Cross Stich, Wall Hanging—Blue: Marie Cox; Center Point 52213
CLASS 44 NON-NEEDLEWORK
Drawing—Blue: Barb Campbell; Vinton 52349
Painting—Blue: Barb Anderson; Vinton 52349; Red: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349
Wall Hanging—Blue: Carrie Weber; Vinton 52349
Novelty—Blue: Barb Campbell; Vinton 52349; Red: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349; White: Audra Piotti; Vinton 52349
CLASS 46 ART
Oil Painting—Blue: Barb Campbell; Vinton 52349;
Pencil/Pastel Art—Blue: Barb Campbell; Vinton 52349 (Reserve Best=of=ShOw)
Acrylic— Red: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349
Water-Color Painting—Blue: —Blue: Barb Anderson; Vinton 52349
Miscellaneous—Blue: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349
Painting on Medium Other Than Canvas—Blue: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349
Novelty—Blue: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349
CLASS 47 WORK OF SPECIAL POPULATIONS
Art—Blue: Kacie Campbell; Vinton 52349
Novelty—Blue: Kacie Campbell; Vinton 52349
CLASS 48 WOODWORKING
Wooden Toys—Blue: Myla Mefford; Vinton 52349; Red: William Geiger; Vinton 52349 Home Decor—Blue: Tom Garwood; Vinton 52349 (Best-of-Show) Walking Stick—Blue: Tom DeSotel; Newhall 52315 Novelty—Blue: William Geiger; Vinton 52349