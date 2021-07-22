Editors Note: The following results were meant to be published with the Benton County Fair Results in the July 16 issue of the Cedar Valley Times. We apologize for any inconvenience.

CLASS 27 AFGHANS

Crocheted —Blue: Hazel Rambo

CLASS 28 QUILTS

Pieced—Cotton—Blue: Lauren Wittmer; Vinton 52349; Red: Rita Fix; Vinton 52349; White: Fay Risner; Keystone 52249

Embroidered—Blue: Fay Risner; Keystone 52249

Child’s—Blue: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349

Quilting only—Blue: Ann Clark; Vinton 52349

Novelty—Blue: Ann Clark; Vinton 52349; Red: Donna Flack; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349

Machine—Blue: Michelle Bruce; Vinton 52349; Red: Chris Schambacher; Shellsburg 52332; White: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349

Miscellaneous—Blue: Rita Fix; Vinton 52349; Red: Donna Flack; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349

CLASS 29 TOWELS

Tea Towels—Set of two—Blue: Marjorie Wessling; Vinton 52349

CLASS 30 PILLOWCASES

Embroidered—White or colored thread—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Miscellaneous—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349

CLASS 31 WALL HANGINGS

Applique—Blue: Marie Cox; Center Point 52213

Quilting—Blue: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349; White: Marie Cox; Center Point 52213

Miscellaneous—Blue: Marie Cox; Center Point 52213

CLASS 32 MISCELLANEOUS

Centerpiece—14” and over, Not Crocheted—Blue: Rita Fix; Vinton 52349

Rubber Stamping—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349

Holiday Article—White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349

Novelty—Blue: Ann Clark; Vinton 52349; Red: Audra Piotti; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349

CLASS 33 CROCHETING

Poncho, Cape, Shoulderette—Blue: Hazel Rambo; Vinton 52349

Pot Holders—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Hot Plate Mats—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Sweater—Blue: Paula Thompson; Vinton 52349 Miscellaneous—Red: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Novelty—Red: Paula Thompson; Vinton 52349

CLASS 34 RECYCLED

(With required History of Entry)

Novelty—Blue: Paula Thompson; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349

CLASS 35 HAND KNITTING

Sweater—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Child’s Sweater—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Mittens or Gloves—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Scarves—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Hat or Cap—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Vest—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349 Miscellaneous—Blue: Paula Happel; Vinton 52349

CLASS 36 BABYLAND

Crib Spread, Crocheted—Blue: Hazel Rambo; Vinton 52349; Red: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Toy—Blue: Laura Payne; Mt. Auburn 52313 Crocheted Blanket—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349 Miscellaneous—Blue: Julie Petitt; Belle Plaine 52208

CLASS 37 HANDICRAFTS

Animal, Homemade—Blue: Laura Payne; Mt. Auburn 52313

Novelties—Blue: Janie Seely; Vinton 52349; Red: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349; White: Sara Seely; Vinton 52349

Hand Made Jewelry—White: Sara Seely; Vinton 52349

Miscellaneous—White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349

CLASS 39 SEWING

Novelty—Blue: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349; White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349

Pot Holder White: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349

Purse or Bag—Blue: Ann Clark; Vinton 52349

Items for the Home, Home Decorating—Blue: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349

Miscellaneous—Blue: Michelle Gosse; Vinton 52349

CLASS 40—JUNIOR DIVISION

FOR GIRLS AND BOYS

(AGES 12 & UNDER)

Novelty—Blue: Caroline Mefford; Vinton 52349; Red: Slade Germaine; Vinton 52349; White: William Geiger; Vinton 52349; Honorable

Mention: Kaine Germaine; Vinton 52349

Art—Blue: Lyla Kelly; Vinton 52349; Red: Loralei Mefford; Vinton 52349; White: Kaine Germaine; Vinton 52349

Miscellaneous—Red: Beau Rinsi;; Vinton 52349; Honorable Mention: Myla Mefford; Vinton 52349

CLASS 41

SENIOR CITIZEN

(62 & OVER)

Quilt—Blue: Ann Clark; Vinton 52349; Red: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349; White: Rhonda McClintock; Vinton 52349

Afghan, Crocheted—Red: JoAnn Meyer; Vinton 52349

Novelty—Blue: Fay Risner; Keystone 52249; Red: Rita Fix; Vinton 52349; White: Eunice Pingenot; Vinton 52349; Honorable Mention:

Kathryn Knaack; Vinton 52349

Crocheting—Blue: Hazel Rambo; Vinton 52349; White: Laura Payne; Mt. Auburn 52313

Embroidery—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349

Pot Holder—Blue: Sandy Driscoll; Vinton 52349

Wall Hanging—Blue: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349

Purse or Bag—Blue: Eunice Pingenot; Vinton 52349

CLASS 42 CHRISTMAS

Miscellaneous—Blue: Rita Fix; Vinton 52349; Red: Marjorie Wessling; Vinton 52349

CLASS 43 COUNTED THREAD WORK

Cross Stich, Wall Hanging—Blue: Marie Cox; Center Point 52213

CLASS 44 NON-NEEDLEWORK

Drawing—Blue: Barb Campbell; Vinton 52349

Painting—Blue: Barb Anderson; Vinton 52349; Red: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349

Wall Hanging—Blue: Carrie Weber; Vinton 52349

Novelty—Blue: Barb Campbell; Vinton 52349; Red: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349; White: Audra Piotti; Vinton 52349

CLASS 46 ART

Oil Painting—Blue: Barb Campbell; Vinton 52349;

Pencil/Pastel Art—Blue: Barb Campbell; Vinton 52349 (Reserve Best=of=ShOw)

Acrylic— Red: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349

Water-Color Painting—Blue: —Blue: Barb Anderson; Vinton 52349

Miscellaneous—Blue: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349

Painting on Medium Other Than Canvas—Blue: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349

Novelty—Blue: Judy Demmel; Vinton 52349

CLASS 47 WORK OF SPECIAL POPULATIONS

Art—Blue: Kacie Campbell; Vinton 52349

Novelty—Blue: Kacie Campbell; Vinton 52349

CLASS 48 WOODWORKING

Wooden Toys—Blue: Myla Mefford; Vinton 52349; Red: William Geiger; Vinton 52349 Home Decor—Blue: Tom Garwood; Vinton 52349 (Best-of-Show) Walking Stick—Blue: Tom DeSotel; Newhall 52315 Novelty—Blue: William Geiger; Vinton 52349