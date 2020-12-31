Ryan Tresnak of Vinton will ring in the new year on a fast track as he plans to run for 24 hours to raise money for the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department to buy a new rock climbing wall. Tresnak will start 8:00 a.m. on Friday on a treadmill at the rec center and does not plan to completely stop until 8:00 a.m. the next day. He hopes to hit 100 miles.
Tresnak and VPRD have set up a fundraising page on RallyUp at https://go.rallyup.com/24hoursoftresnak. Proceeds will go to the climbing wall, which Tresnak believes will be a fun addition to Vinton.