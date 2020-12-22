VINTON, Iowa (December 16, 2020) – The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition, a 501c3 organization dedicated to assisting families impacted by disaster in the county, today announces that more than $34,000 in grants will be available for farmers affected by the derecho storm that devastated Benton County last August.
The grant funds were raised through donations from the agriculture community for Benton County producers who have exhausted insurance and other financial aid. The funds are intended to help bridge the gap for items such as equipment, property repairs or insurance deductibles.
“Many Iowa farmers suffered incalculable losses during the storm last summer,” said Greg Walston, Benton County Extension program director. “We are deeply grateful for the generous donations which will help these producers get back to doing what they love most: taking care of their animals and providing food to families across America.”
WHO: Farmers and ranchers with operations in Benton County, Iowa, can apply for a derecho relief grant through the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition.
WHEN: Grant applications are available now and will be given out until the funds are depleted.
WHERE: Potential applicants can visit the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Benton-County-Disaster-Recovery-Coalition-516335268563534 or call 319-241-5121.
CONTACT: Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition: Greg Walston, 319-472-4739, gwalston@iastate.edu
About Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition
The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition was formed after the flood of 2008 and is a non-profit organization meeting the needs of Benton County residents affected by disaster. Funds are raised through donations and grants. Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation can send a check payable to Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition, P.O. Box 125, Vinton, IA 52349. The Coalition can be contacted by calling (319) 241-5121 or by reaching out to Scott Hansen, Benton County Emergency Management Director.