On Wednesday, May 5th, the annual 3rd Grade Ag Day was held at the Benton County Fairgrounds. 3rd grade students from Vinton-Shellsburg, Benton Community, and Belle Plaine attended, as well as their FFA members who helped run the various stations.
FFA members were group leaders and taught sessions for the third graders. The elementary students learned about a variety of fields in agriculture throughout the day. The VS FFA members ran stations dedicated to swine, dairy, poultry, and rabbits. FFA members from each chapter brought in livestock so the 3rd graders could have a more hands on learning experience. Groups visited the eight different stations in 15 minute intervals, with lunch at the beginning or end of their session. Benton County Pork Producers, Cattlemen, and the Iowa Farm Bureau provided the meal given to students.
The chapter received many thank you notes from the students. In one, a 3rd grader named Erika wrote, “Thank you so much for coming to our Ag Day. I had a blast learning about your animals. Thank you for taking time out of your day to answer our questions. One day I hope to be able to be in FFA and help teach other 3rd grade students about animals.”