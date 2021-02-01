VINTON - The decision was made to fill the vacancy of the 4th ward Vinton city council by appointment during last week’s council meeting.
With the passing of Nathan Hesson last month, Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained that the city had two ways to fill the vacancy under Iowa state law.
“The first way would be to have the City Council declare their intention of appointing someone to fill the position until the next election, which would be November 2, 2021,” Ward stated. “The second way would be to have a special election.”
With a special election, the term of the term of the individual filling the roll would be until December 31, 2023.
“In the case of an appointment,” Ward said “the person that wins the seat in November’s election would fill the spot immediately.” A change in the state law, amends the time frame that the individual would fill the seat
Council member Tami Stark suggested that a special election be planned to fill the seat, considering the events surrounding the last time a seat had to be filled.
Cost of a special election would be $3,000. “I do budget for a special election each year,” Ward stated, “so we do have the funds available if necessary.”
“I say we advertise that we are going to fill the position and save the $3,000,” Andrew Elwick, council member, stated.
When making an appointment to fill the seat, Ward reminded council members that a public hearing would need to be held. “This would need to be done before Monday, March 22,” he added.
Per Iowa State Code, if filling by appointment, the city has a 60 day window to complete that process or a special election will need to be held.
“I say we advertise the position and see who is interested in serving on the council,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, stated.
All attending the meeting agreed to advertise to see who may interested in filling the position.
Council members would then interview possible candidates and vote to fill the vacancy during a council meeting.
The fourth ward covers the area south of E 6th Street along 2nd Avenue and the area east. The ward does jog to the west at W 15th Street to C Avenue. Included in the ward are Tilford Elementary, Vinton Shellsburg Middle School and High School buildings, along with area around the Trinity Lutheran Church and south into the new housing development, Anderson Creek.
In other business:
- Many of the city’s boards and commissions have seats that need to be filled for the coming year.
Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, presented a list of the 20 groups that help govern the city.
Maynard and Ward reminded council members that the had advertised the list of open positions last fall and had only one person submit an application to fill a seat.
Kim Meyer’s seat on the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility was set to expire December 31, 2020. “She was the only individual who submitted an application,” Maynard said.
Reviewing the seats that needed to be be filled, council members agreed to contact residents to see who may be interested in servicing.