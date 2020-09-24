LANE WON LOST
1 Gutter Gang Returns 8 0
2 6 Pins Apart 7 1
3 Pin Crushers 5 3
4 Triple A S 5 3
5 Part Timers 5 3
6 Girl Gang 4 4
7 Team U S A 4 4
8 Bottom of the Barrel 4 4
9 Grape 3 5
10 Team 4 2 6
11 Clover Strike 1 7
HDCP GAME: 833-Team U S A; 830-Team 4; 802-Pin Crushers
HDCP SER: 2378-Pin Crushers; 2342-Triple A S; 2330-Grape
BOYS:
GAME: 221-Parker Arnold; 210-Riley Richart; 188-Andrew Kerkman
SER: 529-Riley Richart; 526-Parker Arnold; 511-Byron Christianson
GIRLS:
GAME: 191-Tori Richart; 188-Christina Harrelson; 170-Jozee White
SER: 542-Christina Harrelson; 490-Kylee Kirchner; 489-Tori Richart
9/14/20 Monday Niters Mixed Doubles
LANE WON LOST
1 Gutters and Roses 3 1
2 We’ve Got Balls 3 1
3 Berrys Lanes Inc 2 2
4 Hanson Machinery 2 2
5 Pattee Racing 1 3
HDCP GAME: 876-Berry’s Lanes Inc; 816-Hanson Machinery; 815-We’ve Got Balls
HDCP SER: 2426-Berry’s Lanes Inc; 2325-Gutters and Roses; 2320-Hanson Machinery
MEN:
GAME: 245-Jared Gosse; 225-Trevor Brown; 225-Taylor Pflughaupt
SER: 602-Jacob Gosse; 598-TaylorPflughaupt; 591-Trevor Brown
WOMEN:
GAME: 177-Amber Pattee;176-Sierra Goodell; 159-Rylie Pflughaupt
SER: 504-Amber Pattee; 466-Sierra Goodell; 430-Heidi Whelan
9/15/20 Cedar Mixers
LANE WON LOST
1 Betty’s Fresh Produce 57 35
2 Berry’s Lanes Inc 55 34
3 Juicers 49 43
4 Dezigns By Jewels 46 46
5 Elwick Electric 42 50
6 Gutter Gang 40 52
7 Bipolar Rollers 36 56
HDCP GAME: 1018-Betty’s Fresh Produce; 1012-Berry’s Lanes Inc; 1007-Juicers
HDCP SER: 2983-Betty’s Fresh Produce; 2927-Berry’s Lanes Inc; 2907-Dezigns By Jewels
MEN:
GAME: 253-Dan McDaniel; 245-Matt Mourlam; 229-Andrew Elwick
SER: 636-Dan McDaniel; 635-Andrew Elwick; 599-Matt Mourlam
WOMEN:
GAME: 184-Heather Kearns; 178-Rita Zook; 172-Heidi Kirchner
SER: 442-Heather Kearns; 435-Heidi Kirchner; 427-Laurie Werning
9/16/20 Wednesday Jets
LANE WON LOST
1 D and M Limited 13 3
2 C R C 11 5
3 Tharp Design 11 5
4 Haefners Construction 11 5
5 Terry’s Gutter Service 8 8
6 A&W 8 8
7 Ervin Motor 6 10
8 Fareway 6 10
9 Vinton Clinic 3 13
HDCP GAME: 1164-Tharp Design; 1151-C R C; 1068-Terry’s Gutter Service
HDCP SER: 3371-C R C; 3230-Tharp Design; 3100-Terry’s Gutter Service
GAME: 267-Justin D. Pierce; 257-Shane Cox; 249-Bob Lane
SER: 700-Bob Lane; 697-Justin D. Pierce; 689-Garrett Smith
9/17/20 Hi Way Lassies
LANE WON LOST
1 Three Rivers Insurance 19 1
2 I M C A 12 8
3 C V Times 11.5 11.5
4 Ron Da Voo 8.5 11.5
5 Wilson Hite Ult Wine 6 14
HDCP GAME: 962-Three Rivers Insurance; 872-I M C A; 859-C V Times
HDCP SER: 2646-Three Rivers Insurance;2490-I M C A; 2455-Wilson Hite Ult Wine
GAME: 225-Jennifer White; 195-Heather McKinley; 191-Amber Pattee
SER: 545-Jennifer White; 489-Amber Pattee; 454-Heather McKinley