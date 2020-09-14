LANE WON LOST

1 Gutter Gang Returns 4 0

2 Bottom of the Barrel 4 0

3 Girl Gang 3 1

4 Team U S A 3 1

5 6 Pins Apart 3 1

6 Triple A S 2 2

7 Part Timers 2 2

8 Pin Crushers 1 3

9 Team 4 1 3

10 Clover Strike 1 3

11 Grape 0 4

HDCP GAME: 929-Girl Gang; 868-Gutter Gang Returns; 827-Pin Crushers

HDCP SER: 2671-Girl Gang; 2419-Gutter Gang Returns; 2414-Team U S A

BOYS:

GAME: 201-Ayden Bearbower; 194-Jakob Becker; 191-Byron Christianson

SER: 581-Ayden Bearbower; 562-Jakob Becker; 499-Alex Funk

GIRLS:

GAME: 199-Kylee Kirchner; 177-Jozee White; 175-Tori Elwick

SER: 491-Kylee Kirchner; 491-Jozee White; 469-Anna Becker

9/8/20 Cedar Mixers

LANE WON LOST

1 Juicers 44 25

2 Berry’s Lanes Inc 40 29

3 Betty’s Fresh Produce 37 32

4 Elwick Electric 34 35

5 Bipolar Rollers 31 38

6 Dezigns By Jewels 28 41

7 Gutter Gang 25 44

HDCP GAME: 1074-Elwick Electric; 1069-Betty’s Fresh Produce; 1022-Gutter Gang

HDCP SER: 3040-Elwick Electic; 2979-Berry’s Lanes Inc.; 2947-Betty’s Fresh Produce

MEN:

GAME: 215-Steve Berry; 213-Andrew Elwick; 207-Kurt Kirchner LH

SER: 602-Steve Berry; 596-Andrew Elwick; 596-Kurt Kirchner LH

WOMEN:

GAME: 201-Heather Kearns; 187-Carilyn Engledow; 158-Jackie Seitz

SER: 449-Heather Kearns; 449-Carilyn Engledow; 433-Jackie Seitz

9/9/20 Wednesday Jets

LANE WON LOST

1 D and M Limited 9 3

2 Tharp Design 8 4

3 Haefners Construction 8 4

4 C R C 7 5

5 A&W 7 5

6 Ervin Motor 6 6

7 Fareway 5 7

8 Terry’s Gutter Service 4 8

9 Vinton Clinic 3 9

HDCP GAME: 1160-D and M Limited; 1079-Terry’s Gutter Service; 1076-C R C

HDCP SER: 3444-D and M Limited; 3102-C R C; 3043-Terry’s Gutter Service

GAME: 279-Ryan Schoettmer; 258-Bob Lane; 248-Randy Sellers

SER: 696-Ryan Schoettmer; 686-Randy Sellers; 689-Jacob Gosse

9/10/20 Hi Way Lassies

LANE WON LOST

1 Three Rivers Insurance 15 1

2 C V Times 10.5 5.5

3 I M C A 9 7

4 Ron Da Voo 6.5 9.5

5 Wilson Hite Ult Wine 6 10

HDCP GAME: 865-C V Times; 857-I M C A; 832-Wilson Hite Ult Wine

HDCP SER: 2468-I M C A; 2460-C V Times; 2437-Wilson Hite Ult Wine

GAME: 199-Deb Christianson; 182-Eileen Kruetner; 162-Lori Smith

SER: 500-Deb Christianson; 466-Eileen Kruetner; 445-Carilyn Engledow

