NEWHALL – An event noting Don Grovert’s 75 years of service with the American Legion also turned into a celebration of his 97th birthday on Saturday, May 30, in the driveway of Don’s home in Newhall.
Sue Much, Don’s daughter, explained Don’s birthday always fell on the traditional day for Memorial Day. It grew into a celebration for everything Don has done for his service and all he’s done for the community.
Bruce Feuerbach, former state commander, presented the plaque for 75 years of service. Feuerbach said he’s known Grovert since 1965 or 66, and their paths have crossed through Don’s car dealership and Legion functions. He said to Don that he was reminded of Tom Brokaw’s book on World War II, saying, “Your generation is the greatest generation, and I certainly believe that with my heart.”
Feuerbach added, “I know you served your country overseas and did a great job. I know the post is very happy to have you for these many years. There are not many people who get to be 75-year members.”
Several vehicles from the Newhall Fire Department also drove by to note Don’s years of service with the department. Pastor Steven Rempfer led a birthday prayer, thanking Don for his service to his country, family and community.