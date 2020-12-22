Babies are seldom born in Benton County anymore.
Between Virginia Gay Hospital (VGH) ceasing labor and delivery services in 1989 and homebirths few and far between, it’s simply a fact of life that the vast majority of Benton County mothers deliver outside the county’s borders.
But in a twist of fate, Axel Cruz Elwick was born this past October 6 in the town of Vinton when his mother Tiffany Elwick found herself quite unexpectedly delivering Axel on the floor of her Vinton bathroom.
Thirty-three years ago, Axel’s dad Cory Elwick—son of Pauline and John Elwick—was born on October 22, 1987, at VGH, part of the final wave of babies born in Benton County.
Tiffany’s unintentional delivery in Benton County forever places her son’s name in the birth record books alongside his dad’s.
“[Axel] has been great!” Tiffany said in a recent email interview. “He’s healthy, eats really good, gaining weight, and growing so fast. There were no complications with delivery.”
Three years ago, Tiffany and Cory’s first child Brantley was born by emergency C-section at St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids and the plan had been to deliver Axel at the same place by scheduled C-section on October 14.
“I like the idea of a natural birth and I’m happy that everything went great for us [delivering Axel at home],” Tiffany said, “but knowing that my first delivery had to end in a C-section, I would have preferred to be in a hospital.”
Axel’s birth has a happy ending, but it was a rather tense experience for the new parents.
In the wee hours of October 6, Tiffany started experiencing minor contractions but she brushed them aside as just more of the same.
“I ate some cereal, did some dishes, didn’t feel like I could fall back asleep…so decided to shower and get ready.”
But as soon as she finished getting ready, Tiffany said she felt like a switch flipped.
The baby was not going to wait.
“Around 6:40 am my water broke. Pauline showed up and asked if we had called the hospital.”
“[Cory] didn’t seem too concerned,” Pauline recalled of her son’s phone call that morning. “[When] I arrived at their house, Cory was out on the driveway looking for me. I ran into the house and talked to Tiff[any] … I told them I thought that they better call the hospital.”
Cory made the call and was advised to immediately dial 911.
The operator quickly began telling him how to deliver a baby—his own baby.
“She told him to get a shoelace from his shoe to use on the umbilical cord,” Pauline said. “At that point, it hit all three of us that there was going to be a baby delivered soon!”
“By the time the ambulance arrived, he was already crowning,” Tiffany said. “They contemplated taking me to [VGH] and even called a doctor to deliver but there wasn’t time.”
Shortly after the paramedics arrived, Axel Cruz Elwick was born at 7:12 am.
“Tiff[any] pretty much took over and delivered that sweet baby on her bathroom floor,” Pauline said.
Tiffany said everything following Axel’s birth is a bit less clear.
“It’s all kind of a blur. They had Cory cut the cord, wrapped Axel in a towel, we snapped a few not-so-great photos.”
An ambulance then took mother and newborn son to St. Luke’s.
“I remember telling Cory … that I was sorry I waited too long, even though the reality was had we left right away I probably would have given birth in the car.
“After I was just in disbelief and proud of what had happened … it was a huge relief for both of us and Cory told me I did great.”
When asked to comment on the fact she delivered a baby in a county that records precious few of its own births anymore, Tiffany said, “We have discussed that it was fun that Brantley was born at the same hospital I was born at in Cedar Rapids and now Axel was born in Vinton like Cory.”
Like father, like son—the clerks in the Benton County Recorder’s Office will soon have a new entry to add to a book they seldom crack open anymore.
“We are all so thankful for Axel,” Pauline, a new grandmother again, said. “This was a true miracle!”