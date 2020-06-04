Virginia Holsten has been a fixture of the Vinton Public Library for 35 years and will say goodbye on June 23 as she turns over the keys to a new director.
“I started in 1985, became full-time in 1988 and Director in 1990, so it’s time for a change,” Holsten said. “I remember Arlene Sturtz asked me if I wanted to substitute on Saturdays and I told her sure. Then somebody went on vacation and never came back. My major in college was social work, nothing to do with libraries. But it has really been a great time.”
Over the course of her career at Vinton Public Library, Holsten has seen the library expand with a new addition in 1992 and employ a Children’s Librarian. Yet what Holsten will remember the most about her 35 years will be the books and the people she “torments” on a daily basis.
“There’s nothing I don’t enjoy about coming to work,” Holsten said. “I just have a good time every day. It feels like play. I get to read all the new books first and then make everybody else read them. We really do have nice people who come in here to make this library a special place. I have such a good time with them.”
The library has closed its doors over the last two months due to COVID-19, but that has not stopped Holsten and the library board from planning the transition. Currently, Janette McMahon serves as Co-Director of the library to learn and laugh alongside Holsten as June 23 quickly approaches. McMahon has served as a library director for over 25 years, most recently at the Fremont County Library in Wyoming for three years. However, her roots are in Iowa as McMahon grew up in the Wilton area and worked for the West Liberty Library for 23 years.
“I'm very excited to be in Vinton and get this job,” McMahon said. “I like this area and it’s not very far from my family. I feel I’m getting to know Vinton even under the pandemic rules. I appreciate Virginia being here to help me out.”
Holsten and McMahon stated that the library board is looking to potentially reopen the library on June 15 under guidelines from the state. The board will meet to discuss the potential reopening. Patrons can still enjoy books by curbside pickup and calling the library. Hours may also change due to COVID-19.
“We’re eager to reopen, but I will miss working with Virginia,” McMahon said. “It’s only been a short time, but it’s been a great time. She can still come in and read the new books first.”
As for retirement plans for Holsten, she has none.
“I have over 350 books on my Kindle and I’d like to whittle those down to 300 or so,” Holsten said.
For more information and updates from the Vinton Public Library, check out vintonlibrary.com or check out their Facebook page.