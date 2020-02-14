Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A Decadent Chocolate Cake

Cook time: 20 Min. Prep time: 40 Min. Serves: 14-20

Ingredients:

2 stick unsalted butter

6 Tbsp cocoa powder

1 c water

2 c sugar

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

2 1/2 c all-purpose flour

1/2 c milk

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

FOR FROSTING:

1 stick unsalted butter

6 Tbsp powdered cocoa

6 Tbsp milk

1 Tbsp hot water

1 tsp vanilla

1 lb. confectioners’ sugar, sifted

Directions:

1. For Cake: Melt butter in a 2 quart or larger saucepan; add cocoa and water.

2. Bring to a boil.

3. Remove from heat and stir in sugar.

4. Add salt, soda, and flour. Stir well.

5. Blend in eggs, milk, and vanilla.

6. Bake in a 9x13 greased cake pan in 400-degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

7. For Frosting: Melt butter in a medium saucepan; add cocoa and milk. Bring to a boil.

8. Remove from heat and add water, vanilla, and sifted confectioners’ sugar.

9. Continue mixing until well blended. It will not be a stiff frosting.

10. Frost cake while the cake is hot, and frosting is still warm.

11. Let cool before cutting.

