A Decadent Chocolate Cake

Cook time: 20 Min. Prep time: 40 Min. Serves: 14-20
Ingredients:
2 stick unsalted butter
6 Tbsp cocoa powder
1 c water
2 c sugar
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp baking soda
2 1/2 c all-purpose flour
1/2 c milk
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
FOR FROSTING:
1 stick unsalted butter
6 Tbsp powdered cocoa
6 Tbsp milk
1 Tbsp hot water
1 tsp vanilla
1 lb. confectioners’ sugar, sifted
Directions:
1. For Cake: Melt butter in a 2 quart or larger saucepan; add cocoa and water.
2. Bring to a boil.
3. Remove from heat and stir in sugar.
4. Add salt, soda, and flour. Stir well.
5. Blend in eggs, milk, and vanilla.
6. Bake in a 9x13 greased cake pan in 400-degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes.
7. For Frosting: Melt butter in a medium saucepan; add cocoa and milk. Bring to a boil.
8. Remove from heat and add water, vanilla, and sifted confectioners’ sugar.
9. Continue mixing until well blended. It will not be a stiff frosting.
10. Frost cake while the cake is hot, and frosting is still warm.
11. Let cool before cutting.