Nick McKenna, Assistant Athletic Fields Manager at Texas A&M University, was on a phone call with Major League Baseball field consultant Murray Cook when McKenna made a comment in passing.
“You’re probably spending a bunch of time up in my old neck of the woods.”
McKenna, was referencing the Field of Dreams project in Dyersville being put on by the MLB for a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. He grew up in Vinton, about 70 miles away from where the new professional field and stadium were being built to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the below movie.
“You should come work the baseball game then,” Cook answered back.
The Iowa native had to do a double take. Cook easily could get McKenna on the grounds crew for the game. On Monday, Aug. 9, he flew into Iowa and started working immediately on the project. He and the grounds crew got the new field and the movie site field ready for several different events all leading up to Thursday’s Field of Dreams game, with the White Sox coming away with a 9-8 walkoff win in the MLB’s most watched TV game since 2005.
“The movie site field didn’t have the right dimensions, so they essentially turned a cornfield into a professional surface, kinda like in the movie,” McKenna said. “It’s like an oasis of a MLB level field in the middle of nowhere. They thought every detail out on it.”
According to McKenna, 95 percent of the grounds and tarp crew were from Iowa or had a strong Iowa connection. For a fan of the movie itself, McKenna described the experience for himself and the other members of the crew as “unreal and phenomenal.”
“Watching Kevin Costner and the players come out of the cornfield was a goosebump moment,” McKenna said. “There were numerous times I just looked around and let it all soak in. I feel truly blessed to have been invited to join. But I’d be insincere if I said my part was big. There were others who worked on this project for two years and laid the groundwork for Thursday to be successful.”
It is McKenna’s understanding that the field will be used for future events, including a possible annual Field of Dreams game for the MLB. The seating around the field was temporary according to McKenna, but a more permanent structure is always possible.
“It would be a really neat location for the State Baseball Tournament, but that’s far above my paygrade to decide,” McKenna chuckled. You’d still have the cornfield in the late summer to get the full effect. This is very special and unique to Iowa. I hope it always will be.”
In addition to his role at Texas A&M, McKenna is the current president of the National Sports Turf Managers Association. He was featured in the November 20, 2020 issue of the Cedar Valley Times.