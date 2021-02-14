Cody and Brea (Burroughs) Robertson were engaged in December of 2019, which may seem like a lifetime ago for many people. The couple knew they wanted to get married in July right from the start, and not even COVID could change that.
“We would say as far as planning the wedding nothing really changed,” Brea said. “From the start, our dream vision was to get married surrounded by our family and friends. Things went as planned and we wouldn’t have changed anything with or without the pandemic.”
Brea was lucky to be able to go dress shopping before things started having restrictions, finding her dream dress shipped before major delays began in March. However, she couldn’t say the same about her bridesmaids’ dresses.
“We were told two to three weeks before the wedding that some dresses wouldn’t be in on time, after being told they would be,” Brea said. “I had a great group of girls who quickly began asking friends and searching online to see who shipped the fastest with online shops. We were able to get all five of their dresses in on time with time left to alter the dresses as well.”
Like most couples, the Robertsons hired a photographer to shoot their engagement and wedding photos. Kelly Roseberry of Roseberry Photography has experienced a very different year with helping couples plan their photos and shooting at weddings after restrictions were eased in the summer.
“I had most of my engagement sessions done for my 2020 couples, but my 2021 couples sessions were pushed back,” Roseberry said. “Instead of doing meetings in person, I offered zoom sessions or just chatting through email. It has definitely been hard on brides and grooms. I only had two weddings pushed off for 2021, and most shrunk their guest list.”
Which was exactly what the Robertson’s did with their own wedding. Intent on getting married on July 11, they talked with family members and shrunk their guest list and planned to host a larger reception later.
“Our only difficulty was getting a total number of guests, due to some people being unsure about being in a large group of people,” Brea said. “By the time our wedding rolled around, there was no restriction on the number of people who could attend, this had been lifted a month or so prior to our wedding. All in all, given the situation, we had minor issues to deal with.”
The Robertsons were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vinton. During Brea and Cody’s wedding, masks were required in the church. This was nothing new to Roseberry while she was shooting the wedding.
“I always offer to wear a mask to all of my clients,” Roseberry said. “I always want them to feel comfortable. I feel like the interaction with my couples is the same, just doing it at a safe distance now. Hand sanitizer is definitely a staple in my camera bag now.”
In the end, Brea saw the wedding she envisioned come to life, even if fewer people were able to attend and the world around them wasn’t quite normal. They hope to celebrate with more family and friends in the near future as they begin their life together right here in Vinton. Cody is a business education teacher at Vinton-Shellsburg High School and Brea is an Activity Director at the Vinton Lutheran Home.
“We think the love and support we had that day was remarkable,” Brea said. “You would have never guessed there was a pandemic going on that was affecting the entire world around us.”