The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #57 of Vinton, presented a check of $200.00 to Rita by Vicki Streeter to put towards the military quilts of Valor that her and her granddaughter make for war veterans. This is such an honorable thing she does and personally presents them with a quilt for special occasions. THANK YOU Rita for all you do and may this check help you in a small way for materials in making your quilts.