The journey to building the longest glow-in-the dark trail in the country was a long, challenging path for the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department. But on Thursday night, all the planning and labor put into this “crazy idea” led to the dedication of Nathan’s Miles Glow Trail, named in honor of the late Nathan Hesson.
“When we started kicking around these crazy ideas of what we could do to make this trail more unique, Nathan really helped spearhead this,” Matt Boggess, VPRD Director said. “Nathan and the whole Hesson family helped lead us to this point we’re at.”
Nathan Hesson, a Vinton city councilman and former Director of Vinton Unlimited, passed away in January following recovery from his fifth open heart surgery in Boston. Boggess called Nathan “a big champion” for the Parks and Rec department and the two men worked closely on revitalizing a plan to develop Vinton’s trail network throughout the city. The “Sidewalk to Nowhere” south of the high school was one area they decided to address, and Boggess found a unique idea for the area.
“I had seen images of glow-in-the dark trails over in European countries such as Poland and the Netherlands featured in magazines,” Boggess said. “Nothing close had been replicated in the U.S. and it just seemed so out of the box.”
The idea excited Nathan as the idea was approved by the Vinton City Council and work began in 2020. Dirt work was completed later in the year, setting up for the trail to be paved in early 2021. The glowing rock embedded in the trail was produced by a Candian company Ambient Glow Technology. According to Boggess, the rock collects sunlight in the day and is charged enough to shine through the night. The glow will effectively last for approximately 20 years. Baker Enterprises installed the trail while Shive-Hattery served as engineering consultants.
“Nathan was so excited for lots of things coming down the pipe in Vinton, and this trail was one of his favorites,” Ashley Hesson, Nathan’s wife said. “We are certainly honored as a family by the gesture of the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department and city council to have Nathan’s name attached to this such a glowing asset in our town.”
A dedication ceremony was held at the corner of 21st Street and 3rd Avenue, where the two-mile trail begins. The pavement leads down past Vinton-Shellsburg High School and Anderson Creek Estates before turning east at 61st Street to the Marvin Lindsey Baseball Complex.
“If Nathan were here, he would say ‘I’m not sure why you’re doing this for me,’” Kevin Hesson, Nathan’s father said. “That was the way he was. The whole community has been so generous and so thoughtful. We hope everyone enjoys the trail for years and years to come.”
A short video was presented to attendees before Ashley and her children Lily and Noah were gifted a collection of the glowing rocks, while Ashley was given a small section of the trail as a keepsake.
“I know this project has already and will continue to bring smiles to so many faces,” Ashley said. “When you walk it, drive by it and ride it, do what Nathan would have done: smile.”
The Hessons had the honor of cutting the glow-in-the-dark ribbon to officially open the trail to the public. Nathan’s Miles Glow Trail has already made headlines across Iowa and attracted attention from across the globe. Boggess commented he heard from a man from London last week. VPRD announced they have entered in an application with the Guiness Book of Records.
“We’ve been looking for some great big ideas to happen in Vinton and this was the start of it all,” Vinton Mayor Bud Maynard said. “I am overwhelmed that this has become a reality. I work all around the state, and I have had people come to ask them what is going on here in Vinton with this trail. If we have people come to visit the trail and feel something is going on here to move, that is the greatest benefit we can get.”
Residents took to the trail following the grand opening. Justin Campbell from Shive Hattery explained any source of light shone directly on the glowing rock will help charge it. He went out with a powerful flashlight and energized the trail as people followed close behind.
“It’s been great to be part of this,” Campbell said. “I enjoyed seeing the community show up like they did tonight, even if the weather wasn’t great.”