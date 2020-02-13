So it’s Valentine’s Day. It’s a holiday set aside for the celebration of romantic love. To the Romantic, it’s a day for beautiful, sentimental thoughts about the object of one’s affections. To those alone, it’s a reminder of how completely alone one can feel in a society that encourages and sentimentalizes our pairing off into couples. To fans of the Three Dog Night—if there are any of those left—it is a reminder that “One is a Lonely Number.”
How did we get to a place where we are expected to celebrate love every February 14? This day of celebration began in recognition of a saint of the church—or maybe more than one saint. In one version of the story, the original St. Valentine was a Christian who refused the Roman Emperor’s order to renounce his faith. Valentine was condemned to death, but before he was executed, he is said to have miraculously healed the jailer’s daughter. The saint gave up his life but the jailer and his family were converted to Christianity, so in a way, Valentine won the day.
Another version of the story says that the original St. Valentine was an early priest who performed wedding ceremonies for soldiers and their sweethearts, even though Roman soldiers were forbidden to marry. In any case, some Christians avoid the celebration of Valentine’s Day because the Festival or Feast of St. Valentine occurs on the same date as a pagan festival honoring a god of fertility—a day on which some definitely un-Christian and immoral behavior was encouraged by the pagan traditions.
At the core of our Christian faith is the deep belief that in the end, love wins out. In fact, in 1 John 4:8, we read: “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.” The Christian idea of love is much different from the popular culture portrayal of it. The Apostle Paul wrote the best Christian definition of love in the famous “love chapter” of the Bible: 1 Corinthians 13. Verses 4-7 describe a tougher and more enduring kind of love—a love that endures, not for but for eternity:
4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
So celebrate Valentine’s Day or leave it alone. If you have a sweetheart, treat him or her with tender loving care all the year around and if you chose, make it a special day when that love is celebrated. But beyond that, celebrate God’s love every day of the year by receiving God into your heart and passing God’s love on to those around you, always remembering that love protects, trusts, hopes, and most of all—love perseveres.