For the first time its nearly 75-year history, Veterans of Foreign War Post 8884 will have a place to call home as the post plans to complete renovations to a building just outside of Vinton by this spring.
“We wanted a post home to have a building to hold awards and host events,” Commander Dale Henry said. “Having a permanent home will give us stability and make us stand out more in our community.”
Henry had expressed interest in a post home in the past, but the VFW could not find anything affordable. In August this year, Henry received word from Benton County Conservation that their building along 25th Avenue Trail was sitting empty and available for a 10-year lease.
“We were hesitant with pursuing it at first,” Henry said. “The insulation was knee deep in two rooms, wires hanging down and you had no idea where anything went. We knew it would take a lot of work.”
Fortunately, the VFW found volunteers to help clear out the mess. The building has all new wiring in it and Henry could get a sense of the building for the first time since the organization began their lease.
“Having a building makes it easier to do fundraisers to help support the community and improve the post,” Jerry Huffman, Quartermaster Adjutant said. “When you have to host a fundraiser in somewhere like a city park, you have to ask permission and set up. That gets to be a real hassle and makes it hard to raise money.”
The building will hold a meeting room for VFW members to gather and will be available for rent to community members. A kitchen area is currently being developed and the VFW is seeking donations such as a fridge, freezer, and insulation for the room. The third room will be used for utility and the VFW hopes to install a shed in the back for storage. A patio out in the back will be available for dining and picnicking.
“What we primarily need right now is sheet rock for the ceiling of the conference,” Henry said. “We have insulation purchased for the conference room. Once we have the heavy work done, we have more volunteers for painting and that should be a cakewalk. We want it ready for a fundraiser.”
Henry and Huffman hope to have the building “semi functional” by the spring, in time for Jeanette Henry’s promotion to Department President in July. They hope to host an event in their new home by then. The post auxiliary will also have access to the building to support the post.
“We have a very active auxiliary and hope to grow even more with this building,” Jeanette Henry said. “We’re in the school system and community and known better than the post right now. We hope to change that.”
Anyone with information on where the VFW can procure appliances or sheet rock can contact Jeanette at 319-320-8864 or Dale at 319-693-9215.
Veterans of Foreign War was first charted in the U.S. in 1889 according to Huffman. Post 8884 was established in 1947. The post plans to use the building for their 75th anniversary celebration in 2022.