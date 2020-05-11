While the halls of Vinton-Shellsburg High School are devoid of students, that doesn’t mean nothing is being done. In fact, students will be greeted by new artwork to get their Viking spirit burning once more when fall arrives.
Varsity Group of Altoona was contracted to design and put up wall wraps in several hallways, completing their work towards the end of April.
“I had several conversations with multiple coaches about adding some sort of graphic artwork in this hallway because it was dull and was a great area to add some school spirit,” Principal Matt Kingsbury said. “Throughout the school year, we continued to narrow our ideas with the vendor along with gaining ideas as we visited other schools during events. Members of our coaching staff assisted in narrowing down the quotes listed on the wall graphic.”
The results included quotes from Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees and Iowa legend Dan Gable among others. Splashed with a blend of the school colors, the wall wraps were an instant hit with administration and coaches looking to spruce up the hallway outside the school gym and in the locker room.
Kingsbury stated that individual teachers have also asked for similar wall graphics, but on a smaller scale. The school is also consider pole banners for the high school parking lot.