The Benton Community School District located in southern Benton County has a rich tradition in providing quality education and activity programs. The mission statement “Quality Education for a Lifetime of Learning” is the central focus for all efforts in staff training and student achievement. Staff engage in student-centered classrooms, teach for understanding, assess for learning, create rigorous and relevant curriculum and accommodate diverse learners in their classrooms. Benton Community School District employs over 200 staff, supporting administration, instruction, food service, custodial, transportation, support staff, technology, and clerical.
The school district geographic footprint that covers 342 square miles and includes the communities of Atkins, Blairstown, Elberon, Keystone, Newhall, Norway, Van Horne, and Watkins. Each community has rich traditions and celebrations that provide the character of our school district. Small town atmosphere and many community opportunities to raise a family in safe and secure neighborhoods. Visitors will find local commerce, a rich offering of religious institutions, and many community support organizations. School District Communities are encircled by a vibrant farm industry that annually produces grain and livestock. Recent valuations of our school district for Fiscal 2020 were $647,185,713.00. The current school district general fund levy rate is $10.69 per thousand. Currently, Fiscal 2020, the school district operates and maintains a $17 million dollar General Operating Fund. The School General Fund, supported by an ISL, (Instructional Support Levy), generates around $800,000.00 per fiscal year to support instructional supply, technology, and staff development. The district currently has no general obligation bonding but does support two sales revenue bonds that were implemented in Fiscal 2009 and Fiscal 2012 to improve district infrastructure. The 2009 sales revenue bond was refinanced to take advantage of better interest rates in Fiscal 2019.
The school district has no voted PPEL, (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy) but does through annual budgeting support the .33 cent PPEL which provides for funding to maintain school district HVAC in multiple facilities.
A seven-member school board as defined by the 2010 census governs the Benton Community School District. Directors include President Pat Stepanek Director District #4, Vice President Roy Becker Director District #1, Director Emily Upah Director District #7, Director Theresa Thompson Director District #2, Director Brenda Werning Director District #6, Director Matt Nolte Director District #3, and Director Theresa Ludeking Director District #5. The School Board generally meets on the third Wednesday of the month starting at 6:00 P.M. at the Central Office Board Room in Van Horne. Please visit our school website at (https://www.benton.k12.ia.us) for more specific information on policy, procedure, monthly meeting agendas.
The board annually sets goals and aligns efforts in policy review that revolve around the following themes: Educational Excellence, Teamwork, Continuous Growth, and a Caring/Belonging Atmosphere. More specifically the board annually promotes opportunities for students, staff, and patrons to engage as creative problem solvers, effective communicators, responsible citizens, self-directed learners, cooperative contributors, and complex thinkers. Monthly, the board through administrative and staff presentations on district program are provided achievement results through data share. This cycle of consistent reporting keeps the board informed and ready to react to recommendations and policy revision.
In recent board discussion and action, a goal around the current state of district facility and planning for future infrastructure was created. Recent growth in the community of Atkins has generated discussion on the district’s ability to meet the needs relevant to classroom space, quality learning environments, and current school facility capacities as it relates to school facility geographic location. The need to better understand our school district demography was also identified as an influencing factor for review.
Specifically, the board desires the assessment for current school facility longevity and master planning for facility use in the span of 3-5 years, 5-10 years, and 10 years and beyond. This conversation evolved to the release of an RFP, (Request for Proposal) this past fall that set the criteria for district infrastructure study and planning.
The School Board has narrowed the pool of interested firms and will be interviewing for selection at a future date. This work will be comprehensive and specific to infrastructure, demography, state of facility, and provide guidance on planning for improvement. This comprehensive approach will require committee work, many board work sessions, and coordination of data for review. It is a study! It will provide our board the necessary information to make decisions on how to best allocate district resources to current and future facility enhancements that meet the needs of our school community. Please stay informed and visit our school website at (https://www.benton.k12.ia.us) for information on committee meetings and future actions to this improvement theme. If you have interest in this topic please contact your building administrator and share that interest and willingness to participate!
School Board members serve four-year terms and are elected out of the geographical district they reside. Boards of Education spend many hours in study, review, and policy development. One of my duties with Benton Community is the role of Board Secretary. This work involves board meeting facilitation, public record of meetings, archive data management, communication with current directors, and board meeting preparation. This work is very rewarding and offers a glimpse of the present and past each month in my filings for agendas and publications. As I have engaged with board members over the years, I am impressed with the passion, desire, and focus given to this work. It is not always easy and can be very stressful as the weight of decision-making is processed. Recently we were able to update our boardroom with some very unique photography of our past school facilities. This photography comes from the early 70’s and offers a glimpse in time of the school buildings. I have had a few very good conversations with patrons who have stopped to view and share memories of those buildings. Stop in and and view if in Van Horne!
In recent reorganization of the board archives, many boxes and labels, I have been reading past actions and various historical notes. Wow! What a rich history! The Benton Community School District organized by vote on March 10, 1964 with the first Benton Community Board elected by special vote April 10, 1964.
I was able to access a historical note developed for the span of time 1965 to 1979. This series of notes compiled by past board secretaries was a fascinating read, outlining the beginning of Benton Community. It covers many years with many actions and processes. As you read this excerpt you may find a connection with a family member, friend, or have actually participated in this historical record. It was a very challenging historical period with many passionate examples of leadership and community action. The engagement and energy in this work comes out with each passage. It is always good to ‘look back’ and to appreciate the journey.
As the School Board of 2020 moves forward with facility study and master planning for the next generation of students it is important to be actively engaged and informed!
“A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” Marcus Garvey
This series will continue over the course of several issues.