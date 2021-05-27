The greatest season in Union girls tennis history almost did not come to fruition. The program was without a head coach as the season was set to begin. Enter Erin Wittenberg, who had coached the program in the past and was looking to retire from coaching, and the Knights were able to have a season.
“These are some of the hardest working girls that are in the high school,” Wittenberg said. “They work year-round at their sports and they deserved a season.”
But no one quite expected what was to come. The Knights opened the season with a dominant 9-0 win at Independence and continued to roll. Union had notably struggled against Decorah over the years. When they pulled off a 5-4 win over the Vikings, the girls knew something was different about this season.
“My personal goal was to see us have a winning record,” senior Mady Rathe said. “When the season started, it was just win and win. Having that kind of success was crazy. I thought ‘we’re really doing this?!’ It was pretty cool.”
Union would lose to Decorah in a home rematch 6-3 later in the season, but not before 10 straight meet wins. They went into the postseason with a confidence senior Ellie Behrens had never seen the tennis program have.
“All these meets, especially the Decorah one, told me something special was happening,” Behrens said. “That was a big one for us. We started out as freshmen who had never picked up rackets before high school and then to make it so far is so cool.”
The Knights continued their strong play with 5-0 wins over South Hardin and Boone to advance to their Regional championship against Kuemper Catholic in Marshalltown. While they were arguably favored to win over Kuemper, the emotions burst forth from the team as they claimed victory 5-1 in singles and raised the first State banner for tennis in school history.
“We knew we could do this,” Wittenberg said. “There isn’t anything that we can’t do when we put our minds to it. We believed in ourselves and our teammates and this is what came out of it. I’m so proud of how they played.”
Three days after qualifying, Union was back in Marshalltown to square off against Columbus Catholic in the State tournament. The two Cedar Valley rivals had faced each other at the NICL Conference Meet on May 17, with the Sailors winning handedly.
“Columbus is a powerhouse for sure,” Wittenberg said. “We have a determined group of seniors who saw their work ethic pay off.”
Columbus won the the first five finished singles to win the meet and advance to the next round, ending a banner season for Union tennis at 13-2. Rather than let their heads down, the Knights celebrated their remarkable season with smiles, excitement over bringing a State trophy home and lots and lots of pictures afterwards.
“We all played and rallied with [Columbus], but didn’t fall for us,” Rathe said. “It was a good experience.”
Behrens and Rathe are two of five senior varsity players who have already graduated from Union and will move on to the next chapter in their lives. But Behrens does not believe that should mean their success should be one and done. After all, the Class of 2021 did not win a single meet in their freshman year and pushed the program to new heights three years later. She encouraged her returning teammates and anyone interested in trying out for tennis to keep the program going.
“Don’t think it’s not possible,” Behrens said. “We never thought it was our freshman year. These guys can definitely get back here.”
Wittenberg has stated multiple times this is her final season of coaching any sport. When asked about that statement, a smirk crosses her lips.
“We’ll see what next year brings,” Wittenberg said.
Each player thanked Wittenberg for taking over coaching duties at the beginning of the season and keeping their season alive, especially the large senior class. Of course, she had to be included in the photos and selfies with the trophy and medals.
“We were all just so grateful that Mrs. Witt stepped up and coach us,” Behrens said. “Something I really admire about her is that she is always so thankful, making sure to thank anyone who deserves it. She’s encouraged us all the season and been the best coach we could ask for. We owed her our best. We’re so glad we could make State for her.”
Sister duo Alexa and Belle Weber have one more meet together as they compete in State doubles on June 2-3 at Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo.