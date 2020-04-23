It goes without saying we’re in a “new normal:” quarantined, social distanced, masked; travel restricted, economies negatively impacted, medical and other essential personnel overworked; fear, confusion, frustration, helplessness, grief, loss, pain. We look for light at the end of the proverbial tunnel; we grow weary of bad and conflicting news. There is a myriad of questions that seem to have no answers. Yet on the other hand there’s a sense that this will not last indefinitely. There is hope that all the precautions will eventually bear fruit in the end of quarantines, the reopening of the economy, and the resumption of normal life. But what will that “new normal” look like? Will there be apprehension around hugs and handshakes? Will there be the lingering fear it could all start again, that a remnant of the virus could come roaring back? Again there are no clear answers to these questions. But the Biblical view is that earthly things do not last forever and that includes pandemics. Jesus made the shocking statement that His words “will never pass away” (Matthew 24:35). Put simply His teachings will never be forgotten, erased, obliterated, or obscured. From a Biblical viewpoint that phrase means indefinitely on an eternal level. He promised us, among other things, that He would never abandon us and that we would always be in His care. I hope and pray His words, faithfully recorded in what are called the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, will give you hope despite the chaos and confusion of these unusual and challenging times.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Bulletin Journal
Breaking News: Daily Register
Breaking News: Vinton Newspapers
Breaking News: Waverly Newspapers
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.