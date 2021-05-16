It wasn’t an easy task for Veterans of Foreign War Post 8884 to get their new home ready, but they accomplished it in time for a May 15 public opening.
“We had water leaks, projects to complete by July 28 for our Department President to have a proper homecoming right here,” Post 8884 Commander Dale Henry said, referring to wife and Auxiliary President Jeanette Henry. “She gave strict orders that our post home would be ready. With the community’s help and donations, we are ahead of schedule and ready to show everyone our progress.”
Representatives from Vinton Unlimited were in attendance with ribbon and scissors in hand for an official opening of the building. Approximately 40 people were in attendance on Saturday.
“We’re honored and excited to see this post find a new home,” VU Director and brand new Post 8884 Auxiliary member Melody Snow said. “Vinton Unlimited is proud to support this post and have loved seeing their progress over these months.”
The VFW’s journey for their first post home began in August last year when Henry received word from Benton County Conservation that their building along 25th Avenue Trail was sitting empty and available for a 10-year lease. The group was hesitant to pursue the building at first because the insulation was a mess, wires were hanging down and the roof was in need of repair. Thanks to help from Kelly Steffen’s high school students and long hours spent by VFW and volunteers, the building was cleaned out for additional work. Henry presented these five students-Kallea Christy, Ellery Johnson, Mason Coder, Ashlie Meyer, Abby Davis-with a plaque of recognition. Three of the students were present.
“These students came out several times,” Henry said.”If it wasn’t for the young folks, stepping up, we wouldn’t be opening today.”
The building features a meeting room for VFW members to gather and will be available for rent to community members. A kitchen area is currently under development. The third room will be used for utility and the VFW hopes to install a shed in the back for storage. A patio out in the back is available for dining and picnicking.
“The old idea of a VFW Post was a bunch of old guys sitting around the bar drinking, smoking cigars,” Henry said. “We’re not like that. We hope to attract younger, family-oriented veterans. This building will be available for families to rent for gatherings, parties.”
Quartermaster Jerry Huffman stated the VFW hoped to use their new home as a springboard for the group and be more active in the Vinton community. He specifically brought up more sponsorships at Vinton-Shellsburg High School for their trap shooting team and a potential archery club being developed.
“We’d like to thank and recognize teachers here from the elementary, middle and high school with a breakfast out here,” Huffman said. “If we can get behind them and help, we want to do something for them after this year especially.”
Attendees were treated to breakfast and cake inside the new post home. Future events for VFW Post 8884 will be announced in the near future as work remains still to be done.