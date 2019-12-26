With the new year drawing closer to a reality and the dawn of a new decade upon us, it’s often good practice to reflect on all that has changed in the sporting world in the past 10 years. For high school athletes reading this, it can be a bit challenging. Speaking just from personal experience, high school itself seems like it takes an eternity, and something that happened more than four years ago for teenagers feels like a lifetime in the past.
For the older folks in the audience, this too may still feel a bit challenging. After all, who’s to say that the 2010s felt any different in regards to sports than the 2000s? Some of the same big-name athletes and coaches we met in the aughts — the Kirk Ferentzes, the Mike Zimmers, the (ugh) Tom Bradys of the world — were all introduced to us in one capacity or another about two decades ago and are still mainstays in sports culture.
But with a new decade comes new possibilities, new goals, new dreams to look forward to. For the youngins, it may be that vision of going off to college at some far-off state and living it up for four years, free of the responsibilities of home life and venturing out into the “real world.”
For the older generations, this could be the beginning of an empty-nest syndrome, a feeling of either loneliness or jubilation that the kids are growing into the adults they’ll become. I can’t speak for that experience, but I can only assume it’s frightening to think the people you care about the most will be out of your care for a while, or the rest of your lives.
Of course, the institution of high school sports will carry on. In the area, the high school with the largest enrollment we cover is a virtual tie between Belle Plaine (467), Benton (465) and Center Point-Urbana (463) with Vinton-Shellsburg (443) and Union (394) not far behind. That means a good majority of kids in sports today will not have the luxury of specializing in one particular sport.
George D. Chamberlain High School in Tampa, Florida — my alma mater — has an enrollment this year of 1,645 students. I never had the opportunity to know all of my graduating class, let alone my entire school. In fact, the student body of Chamberlain is almost enough to fit all five area high schools within it. It isn’t a great environment to witness athletes, arts students and others in multiple capacities as the kids there believe they know what they want, and they want to specialize in just that.
See, people connected to high schools like mine don’t get the privilege of seeing an Adrianna Katcher or a Luke Radeke or a Jasmyn Bush or an Ian Rupp or an Alyssa Tegeler. That’s to say, they don’t get the honor of watching young men and women excel in multiple sports or arts because coaches and teachers at high schools like mine expect those in their programs to dedicate themselves to that alone.
My last wish in 2019 — in this decade — is that we all, young and old, take the time to appreciate what every single small-town high school athlete and artist goes through. From fulfilling multiple obligations, sometimes simultaneously, to succeeding in different fields while still performing their duties as students, it’s all amazing to me.
As a former high school band kid who never played an organized sport in my teens, I can’t imagine what you’ve gone through the past year or four. As a young adult, I can’t imagine what parents have gone through the past year or 18 as you watch your bloodline make its way in the world. And as an impartial observer to all these different facets, I can’t imagine how it should’ve turned out any differently.