An initial look at Union boys tennis doesn’t paint the most positive picture of the program. 9-34 in the past five years, 0-9 last season. However, one player has already made school history and promised to do more in 2020, a year coach Bruce Wigg hoped would be a step forward for the program he has overseen for 42 years.
“We were very inexperienced from our number three on down, which cost us a lot of matches as we were trying to learn the game and compete at the same time,” Wigg said. “This year, I was cautiously optimistic because we had a couple of people coming out that were experienced players, but had never been out for tennis before. They would have filled in nicely at the three-six positions, to help cover the weakness we had last year.”
Returning to lead the Knights was senior Rhett Peters, a three-year letterwinner and the number one player all three of his previous season. Peters went 12-5 in singles last season and finished sixth at State. Even with his final season of tennis cancelled, the La Porte City native is the school’s all-time leader in singles wins (39-13).
“Rhett was on track to set even more school records this spring,” Wigg said. “I was just hoping Rhett could continue his excellent play and was hoping for a better record team wise with a more solid lineup.”
Junior Tyson Fleshner was Union’s number two in singles last season (6-3 overall) and was expected to excel this season in the same position. Junior Jacob Hill returned with varsity experience and was a “very coachable kid” in Wigg’s eyes. Both athletes will return in 2021 to fill in the shoes left behind by Peters.