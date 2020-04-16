This was a strange Easter. Social distancing made the usual Easter festivities, religious and secular, impossible. Many churches and other organizations found creative ways to celebrate, while some of us are planning major celebrations when we are once again able to meet face to face.
To most of the world, Easter is one Sunday. To Christians, Easter is the seven weeks between Easter Day itself and Pentecost Sunday. When we read the Book of Acts, we recognize this as the Season of the in-between. In Acts 1, we read how the resurrected Jesus instructed his disciples to go and wait for the Baptism of the Holy Spirit that was coming.
We have something in common with those disciples. We are confined to only minimal contact with the outside world. Confined to our thoughts, to spending far more time with only our immediate families for company, confined perhaps by worries about getting sick and worries about how to make ends meet and about whether we can find the necessary supplies to ride out the current crisis.
The Disciples had asked Jesus when their waiting would end. “Lord, are you at this time going to restore the kingdom to Israel?” Jesus answer was that God will carry out God’s design in God’s own time, but that they can expect to receive the power of the Holy Spirit if they just wait.
The waiting must have been nearly unbearable. They had been through so much: a triumphal entry into Jerusalem, a week of disputes with the religious authorities, the betrayal of Jesus by one of their number, their scattering in panic as Jesus was tried, condemned through the pressure of the religious authorities, his crucifixion, the unbelievable reports of his resurrection, then being with Him again and seeing Him ascend into heaven.
They were exhausted, confused, frightened, anxious—they had no idea what was coming next. Perhaps when they heard that Jesus had risen again, they expected an immediate return to the old “normal.” That “normal” to them had been traveling around with Jesus, seeing Him healing people, listening to Him teaching the crowds and performing miracles.
That old normal never returned for the disciples. Instead, they were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to spread the good news that Jesus’ life and death had introduced into the world. They were going through a transition that completely transformed their definition of “normal.” Now they were in charge of spreading the message; they could no longer look to Him to do it.
Things for us will never be quite the same as they were two months ago. We will face new challenges, discover new realities, and live with different expectations. What we know for certain is that we can continue to receive power in the Holy Spirit, and that we will be witnesses to the world of the saving and transforming grace contained in the events of Easter.
May God grant us the patience to look for the new reality, and to find new and creative ways to witness and serve when the new normal arrives.