As you might have guessed from my previous article I’m a history buff, especially the World War I/II eras. It goes without saying history is full of complexities. I’m currently reading a book on the Battle of Kursk, fought between Germany and Russia in July, 1943.
The author spent 1/3 or so of the book outlining several years of history leading up to the battle, illustrating how any event is part of a larger reality. A simple view of the battle would be “Germany and Russia fought a big battle in July, 1943, and Russia won.” A more complex and detailed view, of course, is found in a 400+ page book like the one I’m reading.
No study of history or a human life or event can be exhaustive. In a similar way we can know God but never completely even though He’s revealed repeatedly in Scripture as eternal, holy, righteous, just, gracious, forgiving, loving, merciful, compassionate, all-powerful, all-knowing; He’s wrathful when necessary but does “not harbor His anger forever” (Psalm 103:9) and His “thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways” (Isaiah 55:8). We’ll never “figure God out” simply because He is God; He’ll remain in so many ways an inscrutable Mystery that will leave us shaking our heads in wonder and amazement and falling to our knees in worship and praise. For example Scripture reveals His love for us (John 3:16; I John 4:9-10). We can experience and feel His love but it’s a fraction, a glimpse, of His full and undiluted love. And just that fraction or glimpse is often overwhelming beyond words. A wonderful thing about the Bible is, as one scholar said, “It’s truth is so shallow a child can wade in it but so deep a life-long believer can never touch the bottom.”
We CAN know God through Jesus Christ; we can know His voice, His gracious leading, His love, mercy, forgiveness, presence. But we’ll never know everything about God. We’ll spend eternity being amazed over and over and over again. As one of Chris Tomlin’s worship songs says, “How great is our God.” Yes He is; beyond words and beyond measure.