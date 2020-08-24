Pastor Dave Neas gave his final sermon to his congregation at First Christian Church on Sunday, after which he was greeted with a hot luncheon meal and scrumptious note addressed to the departing pastor and his wife.
“This congregation always finds fun things to do,” Neas said. “It’s very much appreciated. It’s wonderful we can come together to enjoy a meal and fellowship even during these times. These folks are accepting and have a loving spirit. I’ll miss that the most.”
Neas arrived in Vinton as an interim pastor for First Christian Church five years ago and gave his first sermon on August 15. He spent 26 years prior as an English professor at Southwest Community College in Creston while preaching part time in the community. Sunday marked his second retirement in two careers he’s loved.
“I didn’t make my final sermon about farewells,” Neas said. “I instead focused on a scripture, that talks about putting on the whole armor of God. Our troubles we have in this world are transitory, but the eternal troubles are what we should focus on. We’re not secure in earthly things, but we are secure in the lord.”
Over the last five months, Neas has addressed the struggles of COVID and recent derecho with his congregation, noting the church goes beyond the walls of the building and is the people who are make the church.
“Over these years, I’ve been there to sit with them when trouble happens,” Neas said. “I know that work will continue. That’s the spirit of Vinton and of the churches in this community. I’ve enjoyed working with my fellow brothers and sisters in Christ over the years.”
Dave and Dale Neas plan to move from Vinton on Friday and moving their belongings to an apartment in Florida for the season. They will return to Osceola for the summer to be closer to their families.
“I’ve enjoyed the friendliness and straight-shooters that make up Vinton,” Neas said. “There’s plenty of fun things to do in Vinton. It’s a nice community and has a great school district. Dale and I have lived in downtown Vinton this whole time and have seen joy and sorrow from our windows. We’ve watched the terrible fire a couple of years ago and then countless celebrations. We’ll miss being able to see that.”
After finishing his meal, Neas was greeted by grateful congregation members and took time to chat with as many of them as possible. His keys will be turned in as First Christian Church transitions to a new pastor.
“They are an accepting, loving group,” Neas said. “I feared that Dale and I might not be able to make it work here before we met them. Instead, they were so enthusiastic we were invited to stay. I’ll miss that accepting, warm relationship.”