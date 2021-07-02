June 17, 1971 — The Vinton Lions Club announces the opening of its new lighted softball field at Riverside Park and the scheduling of the 1st Annual Lions Holiday Softball Tournament to be held July 1-5.
The tourney will be a fast pitch meet, single elimination, with 16 teams in the pairings. Four teams are already in the fold — Nesper Sign of Cedar Rapids, Vinton Tip Top Tavern and two from Mt. Vernon. The Tip Top club is currently tied for fist in the Shellsburg League.
Anyone interested in entering the holiday tournament was asked to contact Dick Hogan, tournament manager, Vinton, Entry fee is $25 and two new Dudley balls. The winner will bank $175 with second place taking home $125. Third place will earn $60 and fourth spot, $40.
Deadline for entering the tourney is June 26.
Work on the Lions’ new lighted diamond is being completed today with the city’s street department assisting. The Lions have scheduled a “work night” for next Tuesday when a permanent backstop will be erected.
First action on the new field will be Sunday night when the Tip Top Tavern collides with Nesper Sign. Nesper will play Happytime in Cedar Rapids Friday night for the first half championship in the Minor League.
Dedication of the field will be schedule by the Lions at a later date.