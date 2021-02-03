Travelers coming into Garrison from Highway 196 will be welcomed to town by a new brick sign off Greg Wilson’s property, the first of several projects the Garrison Visioning Process hopes to complete over the next several years.
“This is very exciting because it’s the first completed project that started with the Garrison Visioning Process,” Randy Scheel, a member of a Garrison visioning committee said. “It took a lot longer for it to come to fruition than we anticipated. This is one of several projects we want to achieve to make Garrison visible and beautiful.”
The sign is identical to the one on the south side of town, built by Jim Geiger upon the private property. Prairie plants and flowers have been planted along the ditch near the sign and will steadily grow over the next several years.
“This sign really helps identify our town as people come in,” Teresa Meyer, a member of the visioning committee said. “When you’re coming into Garrison from the north, there’s only really a standard green DOT sign there. The sign makes it look consistent with what's coming in from the south side and will last a long time.”
Meyer and Scheel stated the Garrison Visioning Process began several years ago, culminating into a list of goals for the community which include city park improvements, downtown beautification and sideways enhancements. The committee is supported by Trees Forever of Marion, which brought in an engineer to help diagram these goals and made suggestions for improving the community. These planning services came at no cost to the city according to Scheel.
“We identified quite a few projects actually within the community to work on,” Scheel said. “The Garrison sign was identified first as being inexpensive and very visible.”
To fundraise the sign, the committee put together a brick sponsorship which led to 89 bricks for the sign being sold and $2,225 raised. Businesses and the City of Garrison also contribute funds for the new sign. All donors will be recognized on a plaque to be displayed in the community room of the Garrison Public Library.
“We wanted to recognize all the contributors for the project,” Meyer said. “Jim Geiger made the work possible and completed it in December.”
A dedication ceremony will be held for the sign this summer, potentially around Garrison Fun Days. The Garrison Visioning Process will next add arboretums on two lots near the Old Creamery Trail once the lots are transferred to new ownership. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
“So many people stepped up to make this possible and I can’t give Jim Geiger enough credit,” Scheel said. “Even through cold weather, he continued to construct this sign. The goal in the next few years is to get those prairie forbes to bloom and establish around the sign.”