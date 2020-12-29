I’ve been seeing it for months now. Move over 13 and 666. Internet memes have declared 2020 as the new unluckiest number in existence. For a number synonymous with 20/20 vision, this year has been far from clear. Never in my lifetime has our world faced such a challenge at a prolonged rate as COVID had brought on.
I personally began the year with high hopes and excitement as I took over this position on Caucus Night. When I look back on that date, it perhaps was an indication of what was to come. My car had a bad alternator and wouldn’t start. The Iowa Caucuses were an absolute mess throughout the state. Perhaps
But I still came out of that day with optimism. How could I not? I had found a position in a community I was familiar with. Vinton was a frequent, fun destination for me as I covered Union athletics at my previous job. Funny enough, I came to watch a girls basketball game between Benton and VS only weeks before agreeing to become the next news editor. I had no idea a year later I’d be watching that same series as their editor, already having gotten to know their names, families and to my delight learned several of the girls enjoy scrolling through photos after each game.
For barely a month and a half, I enjoyed the opportunity to visit the communities and schools that make up Benton County and our coverage area. I attended city council meetings, listened to high school band concerts, watched exhilarating show choir performances and dined at several great local grub hubs in the county.
What I remember about March 16 was the uncertainty which came with it. For me personally, the idea of shutting down businesses and schools seemed impossible, at least in the long term sense. Like so my people across the globe, my 2020 was thrown for a loop. Only weeks prior to the governor declaring a public health emergency, I had been at the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines, covering area wrestlers on the biggest stage for the sport we have to offer at the high school level. I even celebrated afterwards with Buzzard Billy’s afterwards without a care in the world.
I agreed it needed to happen, considering how little we knew about this virus at the time. However, that does not change the fact some many were affected negatively and still continue to struggle each day.
As a reporter who has spent the past four years engaged in school districts, I couldn’t help but also feel for the high school seniors losing out on their spring memories. I’m not simply talking about athletics. I had been looking forward to the Cabaret concert at VS. While we couldn’t bring back these students’ seasons and concerts, I was proud of our “Shine on Seniors” series published through the spring highlighting our coverage area seniors. My hope is they and their families took some joy out of these pieces.
When I came into this position, my intention was to help with sports when needed and focus on news. I expected to cover a game, maybe two, each week. Expect the unexpected. I found myself missing covering sports. The first sports competitions in the nation were held in Iowa this summer and I was right there for the opening day of baseball and softball. Personally, I feel having sports return was a large relief not only for athletes, but families and fans looking for something, anything to enjoy again. 96 percent of high school teams which participated this season were able to complete their season. While I can’t imagine the hurt and disappointment for the teams who could not finish, I hope they at least got some enjoyment hitting the ball diamond in a strange year. Congratulations to all area teams on your seasons and a special shoutout to Benton baseball for qualifying for State.
Unfortunately, that wonderful memory for Benton would be swept aside by the derecho on August 10. Just like COVID-19, I couldn’t believe the impact the storm had on so many. Both left destruction in their wake, but also brought out the best in people ready to step up. I’ve driven through the south Benton communities since and it’s crazy to see lawns once covered in trees cleaned up and buildings being restored. Being one of the first on the scene was a bit to stomach for me personally. However, I’m proud to have brought stories to our readership during a time when accuracy and details were so vital.
COVID peaked once again in November and I saw a tired community pick itself up again as we move into the new year on a positive downward trend with the virus. Vaccines are slowly, but surely making their way into the healthcare field and nursing homes soon. Treatments and therapeutics for the virus are starting to become accepted and easier access to them will come sooner rather than later.
2020 was terrible. But I could focus entirely on how terrible it was, or realize how fortunate I am. Fortunate to have a job in a field I love. Fortunate to have a roof over my head and food on my table. Fortunate to have a family that made sure I was doing ok financially and mentally. Fortunate to have the ability to meet so many new faces this year. Fortunate to have my health. I say that not to be boastful, but to be thankful.
In 2021, I hope my readership finds peace through this difficult time. I imagine that these next three months will be harsh and restrictions may tighten up once again. Winter has never been my personal favorite, but this season will certainly test me.
But I’m ready for it.
Why? Because I want to do my part to help ensure our state returns to a sense of normal by late March. Because I want to see spring sports return and perhaps face less restrictions. Because I wish to see live music safely with my mom. Because at least now I can see an end to a temporary nightmare.
2020 will be in the rearview, but I say it should never be entirely out of our minds. Learn from it. Take steps towards “out of reach” goals you’ve had in the back of your mind for years. Make a small adjustment in your life which will pay off later. Support local businesses when you can. Cheer on your local high school athletes, whether it in-person at a game, through streaming or just give them a call/text to motivate them.
Make 2021 better not because of a virus in 2020, but because of the opportunity to move forward with a lesson learned.