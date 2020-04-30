“Absence makes the heart grow fonder.” So goes the old adage. It is usually said in reference to the separation of two people in love and describes how their love can grow deeper when apart.
I wonder how many of us are noticing the dynamic of our hearts growing fonder since Covid-19 changed our lives in significant ways, and if so, for what do our hearts grow fonder?
At St. Mary, we had a wonderful celebration of the sacrament of confirmation on March 15th. Archbishop Jackels was present to confirm our young people. We shared a meal afterwards. As I look back on the day, I recall with affection hearing the conversation and laughter of families and parishioners. The place was filled with energy, goodness and life.
Walking through the empty church and parish hall today, I long for the return of our parish family.
Thinking back, at that time, we knew Covid-19 was in the United States and even in Iowa. We were starting to consider the possibility of having restrictions placed on gatherings. However, I doubt if any of us realized how quickly our lives would change in the course of a few days and how long the changes might last.
As everything came to an abrupt halt – work, school, recreation, and even our worship – we scrambled to adjust. Life those first few days – maybe even the first few weeks – seemed harried and surreal. Then reality began to set in.
We began to realize how much we have taken for granted. Sitting down at a restaurant. Attending social and supporting events. Getting a haircut. Exchanging a handshake or a hug upon seeing another. Visiting those in hospitals and care centers. Seeing our classmates, coworkers and family members, particularly those who are older or who have compromised health.
As I have an opportunity to visit with parishioners, most share how much they miss gathering as a community of faith. They miss receiving the sacraments, especially the Eucharist.
Absence makes the heart grow fonder…and that can be a good thing! It can fill our hearts with gratitude for that which we did not fully appreciate beforehand.
However, focusing on absence, on only what is missing, can leave us feeling empty and alone.
As Christians, we are in the midst of the Easter season. When Christ died for us, God did not abandon us. Although the disciples initially felt lost, abandoned and afraid, those feelings were lessened when they encountered the Risen Christ and again when they received His Spirit at Pentecost.
As we continue on during this unprecedented time, may we never forget that His Spirit remains with us too. God is always present even, and especially, during our darkest and loneliest hours.
Let us focus not on the absence of what is missing, but on the presence of what we do have – and especially on God’s ongoing love and providence! Let us not be discouraged and may nothing separate us from Him!