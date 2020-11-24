If I were to use a term that describes this time of the year, I would use the word “abundance.” Farmers have recently or are about to finish harvesting their crops in the field. We just celebrated Thanksgiving when many of us had an abundance of food we ate and shared with family and friends. We have now entered into the Christmas shopping season. Our nation has more abundance than most countries. We will now focus on adding to the abundance of our families and friends. Abundance is indeed an appropriate term to describe this time of the year.
Abundance does not end with the holidays. There are several ways we experience abundance. We experience abundance through possessions. Many of us have amassed possessions of houses, cars, phones, electronics, books, food, etc. We also experience abundance through finances. Many can purchase additional abundance in material possessions without much thought.
Some do not experience abundance in things and money but relationships. When the families are larger, the finances are thin. My dad was the second of seven children born to a dairy farmer and a missionary. Sometimes there was not enough abundance to satisfy every grumbling stomach of the family.
While many have an abundance of possessions, finances, and food, some do not have enough. If that describes you, you may be thinking to yourself right now, “It must be nice not to worry about your daily needs, but I do not have that luxury. You talk about your abundance, but I have no abundance.” I want you to know that I hear your complaint. I have traveled to places where I have seen with my own eyes one of the worst areas for poverty, the slums of Nairobi, Kenya. I am sympathetic to your lack of abundance.
Consider for a moment and ask an important question. Often, we consider the lack of physical abundance as the primary problem. But what if that is not the main problem? The Lord Jesus reminds us of God the Father’s concern for all of humanity. Jesus says in Matthew 6:26, “Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?”
The answer to Jesus’ question is people are of more value than the birds of the air. The daily provision we have received comes from God the Father himself. The Father provides for our physical abundance but also spiritual abundance. Jesus came into the world so that we may have abundant life in the Savior. We know that abundance of possessions will not ultimately satisfy our deepest desires. Yet, we are always trying to fill that void with things that will rust and rot away. Jesus comes to us so that he may offer us abundant life in him. He gives joy, peace, and contentment to all who come to him.