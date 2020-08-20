VINTON - With the early dismissal of the 2019-2020 school year and the shortened summer sports schedule, Jim Struve, Vinton Shellsburg Activities Director, still had some success stories to share with school board members the August meeting last week.
"We had limited events during the summer because of the Covid pandemic," Struve shared with the board.
Moving into the new year, Struve explained there is one big difference for sports at the middle school year from previous years. In the past the middle school would host an evening during the spring for 5th grade students and parents to come and visit the school and learn about the classes and schedules.
"During that evening, coaches would have a chance to visit with students and do some recruiting to get students interested in different sports or activities," Struve explained. "Because there was no open house, the coaches didn't have a chance to visit with students like in the past."
Board member Sue Gates asked about another fall activity, marching band, and how events would take place this fall.
"The fall marching band competitions have been cancelled," Struve explained. "Staff have been working on a plan, but it will be a real challenge this fall."
Looking at the numbers from last year, Struve shared that the freshmen class had 122 students participating in some form of extra curricular activity. "That was 62% of the class participating in something. The junior class had 111 participants or 60% involved in an activity," he said. The sophomore class had 118 participants, 58%, and there were 107 seniors or 54% participating.
Some factors discussed in the past for why there are higher numbers in the lower grades, Struve had shared that students may be involved in several activities trying to find one they like the most, while as older students may be working so they do not have as much time for extra curricular activities.
The district's FFA chapter had the highest number of participants with 156 during the past school year. That number was down from 170 members the year before.
Struve pointed out that the Red Cedar Shooters at the middle school had an increase in membership going from 27 members in the 2018-2019 school year to 34 during the past year. The high school club remained consistent at 33 members.
At the middle school there were 150 members in the concert band and 113 members in vocal music and 35 in show choir.
Although there was a shortened spring season, Struve shared the successes that students had during last year.
"Our marching band received a Division I rating at the State Marching Band Festival, the district earned a Division I rating at the IHSMA State Jazz Festival and Gabe Schmidt was named to the All State Jazz Band," Struve said.
In sports, the Vinton Shellsburg school district had several athletes state qualifying accomplishments. Those students included:
- Cameron Karr, state individual qualifier for boys cross country;
- in girls swimming the 200 Medley relay team qualified for state. Team members were Clarissa Carolan, Lexi Goodell, Geordyn Webster and Justyce Dominick. Struve reminded board members that the district has a 28E sharing agreement with the Union Community School District for the girls swimming program.
- Carter Kirtz was a state individual qualifier for boys swimming;
- Christiana Harrelson was a state individual runner-up in girls bowling;
- Brady Ortner, was an individual state qualifier being a 6th place medalist in wrestling;
- and Sophia Kreutner was selected as 3rd team All State for softball.