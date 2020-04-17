Well, here I am at the end of Week 2 in the working-from-home mode. I’m not saying it’s wonderful anymore. The very limited social contact is a stark contrast to my old ways and it’s definitely a new lifestyle. I had lasagna for breakfast and I don’t care what anybody thinks about it. That was my one rebellious moment in this new quiet world and I reveled in it.
Well, that’s enough self-pity for me, we’re all in this together and I’m sure others have experienced weird breakfasts and other culinary concoctions during these times of self-isolation.
I made a hamburger pie the other evening and it was quite delicious, so I will share that recipe with you. It’s pretty economical and will feed more than four in one sitting, or cut it up and freeze portions like I did for future meals. I used vegetables I had on hand, but you could put in whatever kind of veggies are your favorites with hamburger.
Hamburger Pie
¾ lb ground beef
½ tsp Montreal Steak Seasoning
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp pepper
1 small yellow onion, chopped
1 can mixed vegetables, drained
1 can cut green beans, drained
¼ head of cauliflower florets, sliced
1 can cream of chicken soup plus scant half can of water
½ cup sour cream
1 tube refrigerated crescent rolls
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375°. In a 10-inch cast iron skillet, cook ground beef with spices, onion and sliced cauliflower until meat is no longer pink and cauliflower begins to get tender. Drain off any excess grease and keep mixture in the skillet.
Add soup, water and sour cream. Mix in and heat until bubbly. Mix in drained cans of vegetables and level off the mixture. Turn off the heat.
Open the tube of crescent rolls and unroll them, taking them apart at perforations. Place each section of crescent dough over top of skillet like pie pieces, overlapping points at the center if necessary and bringing wide ends up the side of the skillet to make pie crust. Small gaps between the dough sections are ok.
Bake uncovered in the oven for about 25 minutes until crust is deep golden brown. Let the skillet set about five minutes before serving.