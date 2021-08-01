Like a majority of towns on the RAGBRAI 2020 route, Center Point was forced to wait another year as the renowned bike ride through Iowa was delayed due to COVID-19. However, this delay has its benefits.
“Because they put RAGBRAI on pause, we were able to spend the time reaching out to other meeting towns, asking them what worked really well for them,” Molly Stuelke, an organizer for Center Point’s “Go Pig or Go Home” campaign said. “That was a key factor in our planning as a meeting town. It all came together.”
The riders were originally set to come through Urbana on their way to Center Point, but work on Highway 150 led to RAGBRAI changing their route to south via Walker. Stuelke stated one of the first things they learned from other meeting towns was to keep the riders in one location instead of separate locations. Organizers funneled riders down Main Street as they made their way to Anamosa on the fifth day of the ride.
“We had a lot of fun meeting the riders and I hope they had fun too,” Stuelke said. “I can’t state enough how clean and nice everyone was. I can’t speak for all of Center Point, but it was a great opportunity to showcase our town.”
Organizations such as the Center Point-Urbana Post Prom and Music Boosters, Lions Club and American Legion provided food and drinks along Main Street. Benton County 4-H members opened up a petting zoo to raise funds and local businesses were open for riders such as Kevin Keegan of La Porte City.
“We were greeted with bottles of water, had a friendly drink at the bar,” Keegan said. “We ride normally two or three days, but it’s been way too hot. We’re stopping here and really liked the hospitality.”
One thing Keegan noticed was the crowd being smaller than previous years he’s ridden. Stuelke had gone up to Waterloo the night before to talk with riders and discussed how heat could have played a role in keeping people from going out on Thursday.
“We really didn’t know what numbers to expect, and it’s hard to gauge how many riders came through town,” Stuelke said. “We made it a priority to give local businesses a spot to participate this year.”
RAGBRAI 2021 began on Sunday, July 25 in Le Mars and ended in Sac City on Saturday, July 31 in Clinton.