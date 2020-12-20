During the Covid-19 pandemic, members of the Benton Community Agriculture Program have frequently spent more time working on their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects. An SAE is a student-led and instructor-supervised project that helps prepare students for their future. This experience allows members to engage in real-world activities on different topics outside of school.
Each student enrolled in an agriculture class selects at least one SAE project and keeps records of their work throughout high school. Students select a project that they enjoy or that interests them. The project helps to prepare them for a future career whether that be in agriculture or another industry. SAEs also help to keep students interested and invested in their education and their future by doing something that is both enjoyable and educational.
The Benton Community School District has already spent 2 weeks online learning this school year in addition to the time spent online last spring. Even through these unprecedented times, agriculture students have shown that just because in-person learning in the classroom stops, does not mean that these students stop learning. Many students still have jobs or animals that are part of their SAE project that even while remote learning, are still a big responsibility and learning opportunity. These projects have still kept students working and learning even when they were not able to come to school in a brick and mortar setting.
Ellie Karr, a junior, has been working on her SAE during the quarantine due to the pandemic. When asked about the importance of SAEs in the FFA organization she said, “SAEs are very important to our program for a couple of reasons. Many of them allow us to make some money while learning new skills. They give us real-life experiences doing things we enjoy outside of a classroom.” Karr has continued her involvement in both her swine entrepreneurship and sheep placement with the time being at home. “A lot of the same practices and work has continued, but I am also seeing a lot of re-thinking and ideas being evolved in regards to marketing and sales of livestock. Because of the pandemic, I am learning how to adapt and change when facing new, unexpected challenges.”
Senior Tyler Atkinson was asked what he believed the importance of SAEs to the agriculture program was. He said, “I believe that SAEs are important to our chapter because they teach students about hard work and determination which shows through in all aspects of their lives.” For his SAE, Tyler works on his family farm where they raise around 200 head of cattle. When asked about how the challenges of this year have affected his project, he said, “I feel that the quarantine has prepared me for real-world problems in the future and has helped me be more invested in my SAE.”
Junior Andrew Hudson’s SAE is working for Dollar Fresh in Vinton and helps his grandpa with his small sheep operation. At Dollar Fresh, Andrew prepares take-home meals and prepares and stocks the hot food case. In addition he also runs the cash register and cleans and sanitizes his work area. On the farm, Andrew is responsible for feeding and bedding sheep and maintenance of fences and buildings. Andrew stated, “My SAEs have been a huge benefit to my future. They have taught me how to manage my time and have improved my social skills as well as responsibility and record keeping.” Through his SAEs he has built upon his hard work ethic and has learned how to prepare food.
Even through difficult learning conditions, with online school and a pandemic, Benton Community Agriculture students have shown that they can persevere, work hard, and continue learning and growing.