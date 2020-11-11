Union seniors Adam Ahrendsen and Belle Weber joined thousands of athletes across the nation in signing with collegiate programs, as Ahrendsen signed with Northern Iowa wrestling and Weber with Missouri State beach volleyball.
Ahrendsen is a three-time State wrestling qualifier and won a 2A championship at 160 lbs in 2020 as the Knights finished runner-up at the traditional State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.
Weber is a three-time consensus All-State volleyball selection by multiple organizations and publications in Iowa. She helped lead the Knights to back-to-back State trips in 2019 and 2020 and this season became Union’s all-time kills leader.