Alden Morrison

NEWHALL: Alden Jerome “Aldie” Morrison, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at the church. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks will be worn during visitation and the funeral service. Vulnerable or high-risk folks should use discretion in attending. Although the family would deeply appreciate it, no hugs or handshakes at this time. We regret that under current restrictions the church is unable to serve lunch. A memorial fund has been established.
Aldie, also known to his friends as “A.J.” or “Morry”, was born on July 20, 1929 in Decorah, IA, the son of Leonard and Olga (Strinmoen) Morrison. In 1946 he graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves. On October 15, 1950, he was united in marriage to Corleen Freeman at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. Corleen passed away in 2010 after almost 60 years of marriage.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall and a long-time member of the St. John Choir. Alden had a strong faith and personal relationship with The Lord and was so thankful for his many blessings. He felt fortunate he had shared a happy home with his wife, Corleen, and he was so very grateful for his helpful neighbors, good friends, and a family that adored him.
He also enjoyed membership in the Keystone Turners and Tara Hills Country Club.
A man with many skills, Aldie had about 27 different jobs in his lifetime; from a paper boy as a youngster to ice cream delivery (have you ever heard his Borden’s ice cream song with Elsie the cow?) and camper sales and seed corn sales. Most of his years were spent as a District Sales Manager for various companies. He was also a long-time board member of South Slope.
He was a loyal supporter and active volunteer of his community as President of the Newhall Commercial Club and Lions Club as well as serving as Newhall Fire Chief. He was an outdoorsman enjoying fishing, camping, and golfing. Aldie was a craftsman with a love of woodworking making gifts almost every Christmas for all the grandchildren.
He was a well-liked guy that knew no strangers — he was a talker, a jokester, and a storyteller with a keen sense of humor. He appreciated good coffee, good whiskey, good food and good conversation.
Throughout his life, Aldi loved the Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball games,
music- (kudos to Molly Bs Polka Party) and traveling. He diligently journeyed to his
health club in Tama, getting in a good, long walk- — explaining he was only following doctor’s orders to exercise. Apparently, he exercised regularly as the valets dubbed him as, “The Chex Mix Guy” and the waitresses called him, “Snookems”.
Alden Morrison was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He was devoted, thoughtful and generous. He thoroughly enjoyed and was so proud of his 5 granddaughters (he and Grandma called them their “dollies”) and attended countless sporting events, concerts, musicals, and dance recitals. Most recently he has been amused with the antics of his great grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed but the memories will live on.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sue (Jim) Wubben of Buffalo Center and Amy (Don) Frazier of Van Horne; five granddaughters, Amanda (Josh) Weister of Mankato, MN, Melissa (Anthony) Aukes of Fairmont, MN, Jessica Wubben of Mankato, MN, Rachel (Ben) Ward of Springville, and Ashlee (John) Ritscher of Keystone; seven great-grandchildren, Oliver Weister, Reed Aukes, Hazel, Harvey, and Graham Ward, and Brooks and Corbin Ritscher.
In addition to his parents, and wife Corleen, Aldie was preceded in death by his sister Beth (Truman) Tollefsrud, and his sister-in-law Dorothy (Charles) Hannemann.