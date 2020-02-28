Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Alfredo Style Mac and Cheese

Servings 8

Enjoy macaroni and cheese with a twist. broccoli and breadcrumbs come together in this meatless family dinner.

Ingredients:

3 cups uncooked elbow macaroni (12 oz)

1 cup matchstick-cut or shredded carrots (from 10-oz bag)

1 bag (12 oz) frozen broccoli florets, thawed

2 jars (10 oz each) Alfredo pasta sauce

¾ cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese (6 oz)

¾ cup panko crispy breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.

2. In 5-quart Dutch oven, heat 4 quarts water to boiling. Add macaroni; cook 4 minutes. Stir in carrots; cook 2 minutes longer or until tender. Drain. Return macaroni and carrots to Dutch oven. Stir in broccoli, Alfredo sauce and 1/2 cup of the cheese. Spoon into baking dish.

3. In small bowl, mix breadcrumbs, remaining 1/4 cup cheese and the butter; sprinkle evenly over casserole.

4. Bake uncovered 25 to 30 minutes or until thoroughly heated and topping is golden.

