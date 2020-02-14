Alfredo Tornado Casserole

Cook time: 30 Min. Prep time: 30 Min. Serves: 8
Ingredients:
8 oz cream cheese
3 Tbsp sour cream
9 oz whipping cream
1 c shredded parmesan
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp nutmeg
6 Tbsp butter, divided
1/4 c sun dried tomatoes, diced
1 medium onion, sliced
4 oz fresh mushrooms, coarsely chopped
2 strips bacon, cooked
2 c frozen peas, thawed
2 c chicken, cooked and chopped
8 oz egg noodles, cooked
olive oil
TOPPING
1/3 c breadcrumbs
3 Tbsp parsley, chopped
3 Tbsp melted butter
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°. In medium bowl blend cream cheese, sour cream, and 1 oz whipping cream.
2. While the noodles and bacon are cooking make the Alfredo sauce; melt 4 T butter in a large deep skillet over medium heat. Add cream cheese mixture. Stir until melted and smooth. Add 8 oz whipping cream and shredded Parmesan stirring until the cheese has melted. Add nutmeg, bacon, and garlic powder. Transfer to a bowl and keep warm.
3. Melt remaining butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sliced onions and cook until browned, stirring occasionally. Add mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes. Heat just until mushrooms start to sweat, stirring occasionally.
4. Gently combine onion mixture, peas, chicken, and noodles with Alfredo sauce. Pour mixture into greased 9x13” baking dish. Mix melted butter, breadcrumbs & parsley for topping and sprinkle on top. Bake 10 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Allow to stand 5 minutes. Serve. Reheats well